Spy x Family Chapter 64: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Fans of the series have been waiting for the release of Spy x Family Chapter 64 to see if we will be able to catch up with the Forgers and their new adventures. After Anya’s unfortunate encounter with a teacher, she was handed another Tonitrus, making Loid fear for his mission and faint.

While he was unconscious, he had dreams about the time before the war, giving readers the chance to learn more about his past, which was more than well-received by fans.

The last chapter gave us a taste of what it is like to work for WISE, which was intriguing and a refreshing change of pace. However, the fanbase is hoping Spy x Family Chapter 64 will continue with Operation Strix and the hilarious situation Anya and her family are a part of.

Let’s go through everything we know about the new chapter of this beloved series, like the time it will be released, where you will be able to read it, and much more.

After seeing a day in the life of Sylvia, it is time to return to the Forger household in Spy x Family Chapter 64

When will the new chapter be released? Where can you read it?

What new adventure awaits the Forgers in Spy x Family Chapter 64? (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family)

Spy x Family Chapter 64 will be released this coming Sunday, June 26, 2022, at around 12 AM JST. The title of this upcoming chapter is still unknown, as it is a digital-based series, and leaks are hardly ever coming out.

Below is a list of the release timings for Chapter 64 in different parts of the world.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM, June 26

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM, June 26

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM, June 26

British Summer Time: 4 PM, June 26

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, June 26

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, June 26

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, June 26

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, June 27

As usual, Spy x Family Chapter 64 will be released simultaneously on Viz Media’s official site as well as their official Shonen Jump app. It will also be available to read in Manga Plus, where you can find translations in different languages.

What can you expect from this new chapter?

We already talked about how the last chapter took a deviation from the main story to give us a deeper insight into WISE and the cases they deal with on a regular basis. Before that, Twilight's backstory and motivation for being a Spy were finally revealed to the fans.

The fanbase has been asking to learn more about this amazing character's past, and the series delivered exactly what they wanted. There have been no complaints inside the fandom about these interesting and intriguing chapters. Nevertheless, it is time to get back to Mission Strix and learn how Loid will deal with Anya’s second Tonitrus.

Still, not everything is lost, as Anya’s sacrifice allowed her to get slightly closer to becoming Damian’s friend. If she is ever able to gain his trust and is granted entry inside his friend group, Loid will be a step away from achieving success in this mission. Perhaps Spy x Family Chapter 64 will show us what Anya and Loid will do to keep everything in order for the mission.

Spy x Family Chapter 64 will be filled with the amazing plot and humor the series is known for, and it will most likely be amazing no matter what. However, let’s hope we are able to see the Forgers and Anya continue with their day-to-day lives this time around.

What was revealed last time?

As discussed above, Spy x Family Chapter 63 departed from the main cast to focus on Sylvia and everything she has to deal with in a workday.

Following the right-wing media’s defamation campaign against Jonas Wellman, a former Opera Singer with plans to travel West for a Cultural Exchange, Sylvia is in charge of preventing this news from entering their neighboring country. All this while training a very susceptible rookie who dislikes thinking for himself.

The situation worsened when Wellman was sent a death threat the day before he was supposed to depart for Westalis. WISE’s agents take notice of a fake security guard who became their main suspect, deciding to go deal with the threat immediately. Twilight was not called for the mission because he needed the rest after everything he had been through.

Arriving at the scene of the possible crime, Sylvia takes down the supposed “Sword of Justice,” a maniac who took the slander against Jonas to heart and decided to kill him for it. Sylvia showed amazing skills and a mastery of the Spy Arts during these moments.

The next day, Jonas and the Cultural Exchange were a massive hit in the West, and the rookie is happy he helped achieve this. He is elated about his refusal to listen to the defamation campaign anymore, but it turns out some of the things said were true. Sylvia gives him one last piece of advice before the chapter ends: Use your own mind and stop believing everything you hear.

