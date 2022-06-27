Spy X Family Chapter 64: Anya and Henderson talk about hard work, Anya is resolved to become better

Spy X Family Chapter 64 was released a few hours ago, bringing back little Anya and her adventures in Eden Academy. After a problem with the bus that would take her back home, she is left in the care of her House Master, Henderson.

This chapter was entirely focused on developing Anya’s character while giving her teacher a deeper understanding of his student. Now, let’s go through the highlights of Spy X Family Chapter 64 and discuss what happened in this hilarious chapter.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers.

After her last Tonitrus, Anya wants to work harder in Spy X Family Chapter 64

What happened last time?

neem🌱 (ia) @ddaI_gi cw // sxf spy x family chapter 63 spoiler

.

.

.

.

I AM COMBUSTING cw // sxf spy x family chapter 63 spoiler....I AM COMBUSTING https://t.co/tYPn15MSlu

Spy X Family Chapter 63 deviated from the main plot and gave us an informative and insightful story that divulged into the daily activities of WISE’s agents. John Wellman is an opera singer beloved in the West, but the right-wing media of Ostania wanted to smear his reputation.

It was up to Sylvia, the handler of WISE, and her new recruit to stop the situation. However, this proved more difficult than it seemed at first, since the rookie did not think for himself, leaving Sylvia to deal with everything by herself.

After they were able to refute all the lies the media created, a new problem arose in the form of a death threat against the artist. Sylvia worked tirelessly to identify the suspect, something she achieved fairly quickly.

She and two other operatives, the rookie included, went to the hotel Wellman was staying at to prevent the assassination attempt. They were successful and the Cultural Exchange between West and East was a success.

Anya is left alone in school

ryna @theraphydough // spoiler spy x family chapter 64



Alright folks let's read the new chapter and hopefully everything is fine now // spoiler spy x family chapter 64Alright folks let's read the new chapter and hopefully everything is fine now https://t.co/g3uzp6pQhG

Spy X Family Chapter 64 begins right after classes are over for the day, with Anya waiting at the bus station to go home. Tragically, the bus driver reported sick due to a medical emergency, leaving her alone with nothing to do since Becky was already gone for the day.

Mr. Henderson, who was heading to his office carrying a pile of school appliances, spotted little Anya sitting alone on the bench. After Anya explained the situation she was in, Henderson asked her to help him a bit, offering tea cakes as a reward.

Let's talk about Anya’s performance

Spy X Family Chapter 64 continues with Mr. Henderson asking Anya if she is enjoying school, to which she replies with a truthful more or less. Immediately Anya gets scared she will get in trouble for not liking school, but her teacher reassures her that it will not happen.

Henderson believes her lacking performance could be caused by the concerns the little girl is having after her Tonitrus, however, he is shocked after learning she is as happy as ever. Anya read his mind to learn what she should answer to get her tea cakes, expressing false concern over her two Tonitrus.

aniqah⁷ @dionyjoonie

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

I LOVE ANYA SM SHE’S SO FUNNY spy x family 64 spoilersI LOVE ANYA SM SHE’S SO FUNNY spy x family 64 spoilers .......I LOVE ANYA SM SHE’S SO FUNNY 😭 https://t.co/YMtpYN4ooh

The teacher is relieved he was not wrong and starts talking to her about the circumstances of her punishments. First-year students tend to lack discipline, and this gets them into a lot of trouble, something Henderson tries to inform Anya about, but she does not understand a single word.

Nevertheless, she does voice her desire to obtain Stellas to become an Imperial Scholar. When asked by the elegant man why she has that goal, Anya is unable to give a truthful answer, which would be to help Loid with his mission, so she just says that the Stellas look cool.

The hall of fame and Henderson’s office

Spy X Family Chapter 64 continues inside the school building right after Anya and her teacher enter. Inside, several pictures of former Imperial Scholars adorn the walls and Henderson uses these influential people as a lesson about how hard work and discipline can lead to greatness.

Anya gets inspired by these people, increasing her resolve to work harder in obtaining the Stellas, but Henderson stops her by commenting on how young she is to be thinking about her future. They arrive at his office, laying the supplies on his desk, yet Anya is still only interested in the tea cakes.

She becomes elated when they are given to her, with Henderson telling her about their magnificent recipe made by one of the Imperial Scholars. Anya is not listening to anything he says because she is too distracted by their sweet taste.

Before she left, her teacher tried to help her study the questions she got wrong in the quiz they had the day before, but Anya had no interest in this, so she left a disappointed Henderson behind.

She arrives home and notices that both her parents have been working harder than ever, making her want to do the same and asking her father to help her study. The spy gets scared about another Tonitrus, ending Spy X Family Chapter 64 with Loid fainting again.

Final thoughts

🍂 Marisa's Random Corner 🔑 @damianyalovebot mr henderson and anya bonding time ♡ mr henderson and anya bonding time ♡

Spy X Family Chapter 64 marks the stellar return of the Forger family's adventures after a few chapters without them. Anya’s adventures at school resumed with a calm and amusing interaction between the little Esper and her elegant teacher.

The chapter also helped establish what is most likely to happen in the future of the manga, with a new Anya who is determined to work hard and obtain Stellas. This could perhaps imply that this next arc will focus on Anya studying harder than ever, maybe even getting her hands on her second star.

ؘؘ @kenmacu 🏻 anya my daughter someday you will definitely get an imperial scholar!! i'll cheer you up, always anya my daughter someday you will definitely get an imperial scholar!! i'll cheer you up, always ✊🏻

We unfortunately missed Loid and Yor during most of the episode, but the few panels they were in were some of the funniest moments of Spy X Family Chapter 64. We were also given a brief and cute appearance from everyone’s favorite dog Bond.

Alc @aquacyane someday i may accidentally write an essay of how amazing mr.henderson is as a teacher and how lucky eden students under his wings to have him guide their educational needs someday i may accidentally write an essay of how amazing mr.henderson is as a teacher and how lucky eden students under his wings to have him guide their educational needs

We cannot be sure what Spy X Family Chapter 64 means for the future of the franchise, as it does not give us many indications about what the new arc will be about. However, we can assume it will be another arc that will focus on Anya and her efforts to become a better student.

Unfortunately, the next update of the manga will just be a compilation of illustrations made by the author. This means we will have to wait a while before we get to know what will happen to our favorite characters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far