10 things to look forward to in Spy X Family season 2

Although in reality, this is the second cour of season 1, Spy X Family fans are just as excited as if this was the second season of the show. We will have to wait until October before we can meet Anya and her family again.

Although we still do not know how many manga chapters will be adapted into this new cour, we can speculate it will be two arcs, just like the first. Knowing that, we are thrilled about the new event we will see come to life on our screens soon.

So, let’s go through the most exciting events and characters Spy X Family cour 2 could bring us.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers. This list reflects the author’s opinion.

Becky’s crush on Loid and other 9 things we could see in Spy X Family season 2

1) Bond

In episode 11 of Spy X Family’s first cour, we saw the first glance of a friendly looking white dog. The clairvoyant dog Bond is one of the most beloved members of the Forger Family in the manga.

With his ability to see the future, this fluffy and adorable dog saves everyone around him from danger. He will be a key player in the upcoming arc the series will cover and will be later adopted by the Forgers, becoming the newest member of the family.

2) Anya’s first spy mission

Filo🇵🇷 @TemporalFilo Spy x Family spoilers: Anya disarms a bomb Spy x Family spoilers: Anya disarms a bomb https://t.co/TPgCFuU4R6

As the trailer for Spy X Family’s second cour revealed, our heroes will have to prevent an attack against Westalis. A terrorist cell will attempt to blow up an important building in an attempt to start a new war.

After learning of the horrible future this attack could bring, thanks to Bond’s powers to see the future, our little Esper will embark on her first quest to save the world. This mission will be filled with exhilarating moments that fans of the first cour will be sure to enjoy.

3) Anya’s midterm plan

Rebsson @rebsson Anya loses her powers during New Moon. And that just reminded me of Inuyasha #SPYxFAMILY Anya loses her powers during New Moon. And that just reminded me of Inuyasha #SPYxFAMILY https://t.co/M8Fu7akVCj

As the school year progresses, Eden Academy will prepare for the midterm exams. Students who fail in all their classes will be immediately expelled, but Anya is not worried as she has a plan. She has been studying her classmates and knows whose mind she needs to read to obtain the best grades.

Unfortunately for her, she will have her midterms on a new moon, which is the only day of the month her telepathic abilities are disabled. The little girl will have to study harder than ever before to obtain a passing grade, in order to help her father continue his mission.

4) Yor learns to cook

Rei° 👻 @reioftheikeda Bad cooking jokes in animanga never get old for me.



And here's Yor having a whole chapter dedicated to her learning how to cook to save her life lmao Bad cooking jokes in animanga never get old for me. And here's Yor having a whole chapter dedicated to her learning how to cook to save her life lmao https://t.co/rkd4nOMHMz

Since Yor was always busy taking care of her little brother Yuri, she was unable to learn how to properly cook. Nevertheless, she wants to be a better wife and mother to her family, so she will ask Camila for help.

At first, her suspicious actions will worry Loid and Anya, but they will soon learn that Yor was just trying to make them happy. She will not become a world-star chef, but her meals will not be a safety hazard anymore.

5) Bond’s jealousy

Kate @MonochromeKate



Really wanna see that animated even as a mini clip hshshs



#SPY_FAMILY Goddamn if I don't see that mini chapter where Bond gets jealous over the penguin stuff toy in season 2, I swear I'm gonna flip.Really wanna see that animated even as a mini clip hshshs Goddamn if I don't see that mini chapter where Bond gets jealous over the penguin stuff toy in season 2, I swear I'm gonna flip.Really wanna see that animated even as a mini clip hshshs #SPY_FAMILY https://t.co/cLn70GZdBU

Spy X Family’s first cour adapted two of the short missions the manga had to offer during episode 12. If the second cour does the same, we will be able to see one of the funniest and cutest moments between Anya and Bond.

The family's dog will get jealous of how much Anya loves Penguin-Man. After watching a cartoon called Bear Squad, he will destroy the stuffed animal as shown in the show, trying to take its place in the little girl's heart. Anya will get incredibly sad, but after the plush penguin is repaired, he and Bond will agree to a peace treaty.

6) Becky’s crush

ren 🌟 NANAMI DAY @ushitendous Ngl Becky’s crush on Loid is the most realistic thing on the planet LOL Ngl Becky’s crush on Loid is the most realistic thing on the planet LOL https://t.co/sfVVMgyAG5

To advance in their mission, Anya will take a photo of her family, including Bond, to school. The plan will be to get Damian to look at the photo, let him know she has a dog and arrange a play date for Bond and Max, the Desmond family’s pet.

While walking with Becky, Anya drops the photo and Becky helps her pick it up. When Becky sees Loid for the first time, she becomes enamored with him, something that will be a major part of her character from that moment on.

7) Anya and Damian working together

This will be a funny and amazing moment between the two (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Spy X Family fans love the interactions between Damian and Anya, as both kids are hilarious in their own way. The second cour will bring a lot of cute and funny moments between them, but one of the most iconic ones will be their attempt at working together.

Anya will end up partnering with the second son for a class project involving origami. She is horrible at it, but convinces Damian to let her help him, which does not go as planned. In the end, everything goes well, but their exchanges while cooperating will be hysterical to watch in the upcoming cour of Spy X Family.

8) Yuri meets Anya

laurent. @kashicmo I think I need more Yuri and Anya moments. Neeways, look at Bond, how fluffy he is. I think I need more Yuri and Anya moments. Neeways, look at Bond, how fluffy he is. https://t.co/S7RSyNCcZe

One of the most disappointing things from Spy X Family’s first cour was the lack of interaction between Anya and Yuri. The second cour will be sure to correct this by introducing both of them while Anya is studying for her exams.

Yor will ask her brother to help little Anya study as she is unable to do it on her own. Yuri will not be interested in helping Loid’s daughter at first, but after a little encouragement from Yor, he will do his best to teach the little Esper.

9) Daybreak

jec @7jeeeeeeec

Another interesting addition to this wonderful series



#SPY_FAMILY New character DaybreakAnother interesting addition to this wonderful series New character Daybreak Another interesting addition to this wonderful series 😂#SPY_FAMILY https://t.co/c5bDRsLUlx

We met a lot of different spies during Spy X Family's first cour, but none of them are as unique as Daybreak will be. After Loid starts to doubt Anya’s ability to pass her exams, he will try to infiltrate Eden to change her grades. There, he will meet a peculiar and clumsy spy named Daybreak.

Daybreak claims he is the world’s best spy, the only one who can rival and defeat Twilight. Loid will be appalled by his so called rival’s inability to do his job properly, nonetheless, he will help him to prevent anyone from discovering them.

10) George Glooman

Daybreak’s job was to change Damian’s grades to make him fail and be expelled from Eden, something that Loid prevents from happening. Still, the person who hired him was not pleased with this. That individual will be revealed to be one of Anya and Damian’s classmates, George Glooman.

George believes his family's business is going bankrupt because of the Demonds, so he wanted to get revenge on Damian. He will later reveal all of this to his classmates, who will try to make him feel better, but it is possible he made a mistake.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

