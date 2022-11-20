Spy X Family episode 21: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family episode 21 will be broadcast on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in the United States. Meanwhile, fans in Asia can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Anya trying to work on her project as she investigated the General Hospital where her father worked as a psychiatrist. The other half of the episode saw Anya being completely drawn into secret codes. The secret code revealed the location where she had asked everyone to meet her.

Fiona Frost is set to meet the Forger family in Spy X Family episode 21

Release date and time around the world

Fiona Frost as seen in Spy X Family episode 21 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 21, titled Nightfall/First Fit of Jealousy, will be released on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11 pm JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary across different time zones.

The upcoming episode will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, November 26

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, November 26

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, November 26

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, November 26

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, November 26

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, November 26

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, November 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Sunday, November 26

Yor Forger as seen in Spy X Family episode 21 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 21 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Shizouka, and other TV networks. International viewers can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel and Crunchyroll.

Other streaming services for the anime series include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, BiliBili, and iQIYI.

What to expect from Spy X Family episode 21?

Anya sleeping with her stuffed toys (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 21, titled Nightfall/First Fit of Jealousy, will see Twilight's colleague Fiona Frost making her presence known.

While she did make her first appearance in episode 20, not a lot about her was revealed in the episode. Fiona Frost, aka Nightfall, will come to the Forger household to try and learn more about Loid's wife for Operation Strix, Yor Forger.

The second half of the episode will feature a little quarrel between Anya and Bond, as Bond is set to showcase his first fit of jealousy. Bond takes pride in being Anya's friend, thus when someone replaces him, he can't control his emotions.

What happened last time?

Loid Forger as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 20, titled Investigate the General Hospital/Decipher the Perplexing Code, saw Anya trying to do her school project. She was to investigate a profession, and thus went alongside her father to the General Hospital where he worked as a psychiatrist.

While she did make notes about the same, she mostly focused on the information she could gather about Loid's spy work based on what she could read from his mind, not to mention the batting Yor happened to mention when they returned home.

With Anya having mentioned all of this information in her project, Loid was called to her school as Anya's project painted an unethical picture of Loid's work.

Franky as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

The second part of the episode saw Anya being drawn into the concept of secret codes as she made one, giving it to a neighbor, Franky, Becky, and Damian.

Through her code, she had asked them to meet her on a bridge. However, on the fateful day, while Franky did arrive at the location, Anya ended up sleeping past her alarm.

