Spy X Family episode 20: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family episode 20 will be broadcast on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in the United States. Meanwhile, fans in Asia can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

The previous episode introduced fans to a new character, George Glooman, who wanted Damian expelled from Eden Academy. He was left embarrassed when he later found out that he had a misunderstanding. The episode also featured Yor as she tried to fulfill her duties as Anya 's mother. However, all her efforts were in vain.

Spy X Family episode 20 will see Anya investigate her dad's work

When will the upcoming episode be released worldwide?

Loid and Anya as seen in Spy x Family episode 20 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 20, titled Investigate the General Hospital/Decipher the Perplexing Code, will be released this Saturday at 11 pm JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary across different time zones.

The upcoming episode will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, November 19

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, November 19

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, November 19

British Standard Time Time: 3 pm, Saturday, November 19

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, November 19

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Saturday, November 19

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, November 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am, Sunday, November 20

Spy X Family episode 20 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Shizouka, and other TV networks. International viewers can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel and Crunchyroll.

Other streaming services for the anime series include Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BiliBili, and iQIYI.

What to expect from Spy X Family episode 20?

Yor Forger as seen in Spy X Family episode 20 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 20, titled Investigate the General Hospital/Decipher the Perplexing Code, will see Anya go to Yor and Loid for help with her project. She is to write a report on a profession of her choosing.

While she will initially go to Yor for help, she would later change her mind since Loid has a much better hold on his cover as a psychiatrist in the General Hospital. Hence, Anya will join him during his work shift for a day.

Fiona Frost/Nightfall as seen in Spy X Family episode 20 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

The second half of the episode will feature the introduction of a new character, Fiona Frost, aka Nightfall. She is Twilight's colleague who he previously taught. Given how much she admires Twilight, Fiona will probably try to take over Yor's role as Loid's wife in the Forger family.

What happened last time?

Spy X Family episode 19, titled A Revenge Plot Against Desmond, Mama Becomes the Wind, saw George Glooman trying to get Desmond expelled through false accusations. However, Anya saved him. Later, George revealed that his father's company was being shut down due to the Desmond Group, which is why he wanted to get Damian expelled, possibly distracting the Desmond Group.

Damian and George as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

While his classmates gave him a beautiful farewell before he supposedly left the school due to his family's bankruptcy, George later learned from his father that the Desmond Group was buying Glooman Pharmaceuticals. Following this, his father would no longer remain the company's CEO. This left him embarrassed to go back to school the next day.

In the second half of the episode, we see Yor display incredible acrobatic moves to deliver Anya her PE uniform, which she thought her daughter had forgotten at home. However, in reality, Anya had no PE class that day and didn't need her uniform.

