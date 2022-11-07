Spy X Family episode 19: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family episode 19 will be broadcast on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in the United States. Meanwhile, fans in Asia can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

The previous episode of Spy X Family saw Yor's brother, Yuri, trying to tutor Anya for an upcoming exam. She couldn't afford to fail, given how it would lead to her getting a Tonitrus Bolt. The episode also saw another spy, Daybreak, make his appearance, as he too was trying to infiltrate Eden Academy for a mission.

Spy X Family episode 19: A new character will try to get Damian Desmond expelled

When will the upcoming episode be released worldwide?

Becky, Anya, Damian, Ewen, and Emile in Spy X Family episode 19 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 19, titled A Revenge Plot Against Desmond, Mama Becomes the Wind, will be released on Sunday, November 12, 2022, at 11 pm JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary across different time zones.

The upcoming episode will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, November 12

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, November 12

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, November 12

British Standard Time Time: 3 pm, Saturday, November 12

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, November 12

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, November 12

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, November 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am, Sunday, November 13

Spy X Family episode 19 will be broadcast on TV networks such as TV Tokyo, TV Shizouka, and others. International viewers can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel and on Crunchyroll.

Other streaming services for the anime include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, BiliBili, and iQIYI.

What to expect from Spy X Family episode 19?

Spy X Family episode 19 will see a new character named George Glooman being introduced.

He wants to get Damian expelled since he believes that his father's company went bankrupt due to the Desmond Group. In the upcoming episode, viewers will learn more about Glooman as his classmates try to cheer him up since he expects it to be his final day at Eden Academy.

What happened till now?

Spy X Family episode 18, titled Uncle the Private Tutor, Daybreak, saw Anya face a dilemma as her exams were set to take place in two weeks' time. Failing in any of the tests would mean that she would receive a Tonitrus Bolt. The problem is that Anya seemingly cannot read minds on the day of the New Moon due to which she has no other way but to study.

Yuri Forger as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Yor asked her brother, Yuri, to tutor Anya for the exams. While Yuri wanted nothing to do with Anya, he decided to help her out after seeing her wish to become an Imperial Scholar and treat her Mama well. However, the tutoring didn't help, given that Grammar wasn't part of the upcoming exams.

After the exams, Twilight decided to infiltrate Eden Academy to manipulate Anya's answers to get her a passing grade. This is when he encountered another spy named Daybreak, who had been hired to manipulate Damian and his brother Demetrius's marks into a failing grade.

Daybreak trying to knockout disguised Twilight (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

While checking Anya's grade, Loid realized that she had received passing grades through her own effort. He therefore didn't make any changes to her grade. Also, given how Damian and Demetrius receiving a failing grade would hinder Operation Strix, Loid fixed their answers back to normal.

Thus, by the end of the episode, Damian secured a top rank in the exams - deserving of a Stella Star - while Anya managed to pass her exams.

