Spy X Family Episode 18: Daybreak's arrival sends fans into a frenzy

Spy x Family's new episode, "The Home Tutor Uncle/Daybreak," premiered on November 5th, 2022, sending the internet into a frenzy over the new revelations.

The episode features Anya’s new mission to get a Stella Star on the upcoming midterm test, but this time she has found herself in a pickle as we learn that she cannot use her telepathic powers on a new moon (as deduced by the scientists who have experimented on her.)

This means that she has to face her dread of studying to be able to pass the exam.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Spy x Family episode 18

Operation Strix continues in the latest episode of Spy x Family

The internet has already begun reacting to the episode and needless to say the fandom cannot get enough of it.

In an unexpected turn of events, Yuri's sister Yor Forger asks him to teach Anya. As always, we witness him absolutely smitten over Yor, and finally caving in to help Anya, which proves to be quite a difficult task. It turns out to be so hard for him that at the end of it all, he loses his temper and walks away.

Anya is as confident as she always is on the day of the midterm exam. She is certain she will pass the exam. But the anxiety of other students like Becky and Damian indicates that the test is high stakes.

Concerned about the failure of Operation Strix as a result of Anya's poor academic performance, Loid, aka Twilight, decides to get his hands dirty by sneaking into the vault where the test papers are stored to change his daughter's answers.

The plot thickens, when he realizes he isn't the only one attempting to break into the vault. Daybreak, the comical, highly inept new spy, is introduced here as he attempts to overtake Twilight, the most successful and feared spy in the Spy x Family world, in popularity.

Daybreak was sent there to set up the Desmond brothers for failure, resulting in their expulsion. Loid sabotages the mission when he realizes that Damian's expulsion would jeopardize Operation Strix, so he changes his answers back to the original before searching for Anya's paper.

The twist comes when it is revealed that Loid has not touched Anya's papers and that she has passed the exam, albeit narrowly, on her own. Despite the poor results, she remains upbeat, implying that she will make progress.

Fan reactions had started pouring in since the release and the episode was met with positive reviews, lauding the usual charm of the Spy x Family. Anya's antics, as well as her first interaction with Yuri, provide a glimpse into the dynamic that will be explored later in the series.

zac @niersighted i completely forgot about the new spy x family episode bc i was rewatching fmab but episode 18 goated i completely forgot about the new spy x family episode bc i was rewatching fmab but episode 18 goated https://t.co/qu6aZZMSnx

Fans are excited to see what the next episodes have in store for Anya and the progress of Operation Strix, as well as the delicate dynamic between Twilight and Yuri.

Spy x Family episode 19 is set to be released on November 12, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes