Spy x Family: Why Fiona Frost is not a typical rival to Yor

The latest episode of the Spy x Family anime series saw the introduction of Fiona Frost, better known as Nightfall, a fellow WISE agent. In the episode, fans saw Nightfall alert Twilight (Loid Forger) that they would need to work together to complete a mission sometime the following week.

However, in the process, Spy x Family fans learned that Nightfall loves Twilight, seeing her as Fiona tried to convince Yor that Loid is dissatisfied with her job as his wife. While her initial attempts were unsuccessful, fans can expect her to try again before the current arc ends.

Furthermore, there are a few key distinctions between Fiona Frost and other rivals Yor has had throughout the show, typically in the form of her co-workers. Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Fiona Frost a.k.a. Nightfall, is not a typical rival to Yor as otherwise seen in Spy x Family.

WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW FOR UPCOMING EPISODES OF THE SPY x FAMILY ANIME SERIES.

Spy x Family’s introduction of Fiona Frost provides Yor with rival who cares for, and knows Twilight as Yor does Loid

Fiona Frost as seen in the series' anime (Image via CloverWorks, Wit Studios)

When fans first see Fiona and Yor interact with each other in Spy x Family, the former visits the Forger family’s apartment, where she finds only the latter present, as she had planned. After some pleasantries, Yor invites Fiona in, instantly comparing herself to her and wondering what her relationship with Loid is.

Fiona eventually drops the suggestion that Loid complains to his coworkers about Yor's success and actions as a housewife. However, she’s interrupted by his arrival, and she shortly after sees that behind his fake smile, a sliver of true happiness and enjoyment is bleeding through.

This prompts the dejected Fiona to leave, updating Twilight on their mission as she leaves. After running their mission, Yor and Fiona run into each other once more, and Fiona decides to have a tennis match to prove to Twilight that she’s the better candidate for Loid’s wife. However, Fiona loses their tennis match unquestionably, causing her to run off while ranting about how she’ll get Twilight’s love eventually.

One of the most intriguing aspects of their rivalry as seen in Spy x Family is how both are just as close to Twilight or Loid as the other. Whereas Nightfall/Fiona was trained by Twilight and has run countless missions with him, Yor has been busy creating a life with Loid, one predicated on their shared happiness and investment in one another.

In the process, Yor also comes to genuinely care for Loid, much like Nightfall does for Twilight. Both become just as close to the same man, only in wildly different perspectives and contexts. Whereas Yor’s coworkers would comment about how great Loid is and how shocking it is that he’s with Yor, none of them were actually close enough for their comments to mean anything.

Nightfall, meanwhile, is extremely close with Twilight in terms of their true, spy personalities, while also maintaining a professionally close relationship with Loid as Fiona. The impact this makes is seen when Fiona tries to invent complaints about what Loid has said about Yor at work. It truly and deeply affects Yor, to the point where she feels a need to rededicate herself to Loid and Anya in front of Fiona.

ruby @rosefortwilight everytime yor insecurity of her roles as a wife and mother came to the surfaces, loid is always there to reassure her (even doing it twice). its true when fiona said this is the side of twilight he only show to yor 🫶 everytime yor insecurity of her roles as a wife and mother came to the surfaces, loid is always there to reassure her (even doing it twice). its true when fiona said this is the side of twilight he only show to yor 🫶 https://t.co/78VJwZXPeC

Speaking of which, another interesting aspect of their rivalry in Spy x Family is how Fiona essentially never critiques Yor. While there are exceptions, most of her discussion of Yor is centered on how she’s not optimal for Operation Strix. Rather than actually critiquing or making fun of her incapabilities, Fiona simply moves on to emphasize why her proficiency in a similar area would make her a better wife.

Yor’s coworkers, meanwhile, would often discuss Yor’s shortcomings or less-than-favorable life history in an extremely negative context. It makes for a new kind of conflict for Yor, one of which she isn’t even aware is happening. It’s this specific choice of Fiona’s to internalize her issues with Yor that makes her such a unique rival.

This applies to Yor as well, who internalizes her jealousy with no plan or thoughts of releasing it in any way possible. In turn, this makes for a less typical competitive, head-butting approach between them when it comes to winning over Loid’s love. Instead, they continue to internalize their feelings for one another until their tennis match, during which they both express their feelings in shocking and hilarious ways.

While Fiona may initially seem like the typical shoujo romantic antagonist, the Spy x Family’s execution of their jealousies for one another is what makes them truly unique. No catfights, romantic competitions, or jealous resentment of one another can be found here, an incredibly refreshing change of pace for this age-old trope.

