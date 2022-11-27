Spy x Family Episode 21 has fans gladly saying hello to Fiona Frost

Spy x Family Episode 21 was released on Saturday, November 26, introducing none other than Fiona Frost. Her highly-anticipated debut finally arrived with the episode’s release on Saturday morning, much to fans' delight.

Spy x Family Episode 21 does a fantastic job of capturing the hilarious blend of her character between being a girl in love and an impeccable spy. Following her specific introduction and the episode overall, fans are absolutely ecstatic at the series’ current state.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps the events of Spy x Family Episode 21, as well as addresses predominant fan reactions to the episode.

Spy x Family Episode 21’s introduction of Fiona Frost makes for hilarious moments

Fan reaction

💔💔•MinaUnlovable• 💊💊 @minaunlovable GOD SPY X FAMILY HAS... SUCH GORGEOUS WOMEN. I LOVE YOR AND KIKE RJNRF FIONA NOW GOD SPY X FAMILY HAS... SUCH GORGEOUS WOMEN. I LOVE YOR AND KIKE RJNRF FIONA NOW 👀👀👀👀

Edo @edomonogatari Spy x Family #21



Does Teruyuki Omine volunteer to direct every Sakura Ayane-focused episode that crosses Wit Studio's desks, or is it just a funny coincidence? I appreciate all 5 of you who know what I'm talking about. Spy x Family #21Does Teruyuki Omine volunteer to direct every Sakura Ayane-focused episode that crosses Wit Studio's desks, or is it just a funny coincidence? I appreciate all 5 of you who know what I'm talking about. https://t.co/5bkU3WpB30

Spy x Family Episode 21 begins in a WISE safehouse, where fans are introduced to Fiona Frost. She’s initially characterized by the narrator and her coworkers as a ruthless woman who would do anything to get the job done and keep a straight face while doing it.

Fans then see her arrive at the Forger family’s apartment, where she begins talking to an already-depressed Yor. She tries to imply that Loid is complaining about Yor’s wifely duties to his coworkers when the man himself walks in with Anya and Bond. This begins a secret conversation between Fiona and Loid, where she essentially questions his dedication to Operation Strix.

𝘢𝘭𝘣𝘢𝘢𝘢𝘢 ⁷༄ @givenbrokeme finally caught up with spy x family!!! it was nice seeing fiona finally animated ! finally caught up with spy x family!!! it was nice seeing fiona finally animated !

Gaurav Kumar @dropmytech Spy x Family was crazy good this week



Fiona and Yor's section was peak and Anya's reaction were🫰🫰 Spy x Family was crazy good this week Fiona and Yor's section was peak and Anya's reaction were🫰🫰

SliceOfPieAlex// | Band Girl Hell @SliceOfLifeAlex Ayana Sakura is the perfect VA for Fiona Frost! So glad they went with her as part of the Spy x Family cast! Ayana Sakura is the perfect VA for Fiona Frost! So glad they went with her as part of the Spy x Family cast!

While suggesting that she should replace Yor as Twilight’s wife for the operation, it’s revealed that Fiona is in love with him, and her only ambition is to become his legitimate wife. This starts a hilarious sequence that sees her fawning over him as a housewife in every way possible. This culminated in one of the funniest moments of Spy x Family Episode 21.

The episode then sees Yor questioning what Loid could be saying to his coworkers about her, prompting her to proclaim her dedication to Loid and Anya. Loid comforts her, which Fiona quickly labels a fake gesture before admitting that there are some true emotions subtly bleeding through. She leaves soon after but is chased down by Loid. Before bidding her farewell, she essentially emphasized on proving her worth in a very touching scene.

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__ #SPYxFamily #spy_family twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Yor wanting to do her best for the family and Loid appreciating her🥹LOOK AT THEM Yor wanting to do her best for the family and Loid appreciating her🥹LOOK AT THEM✨ #SPYxFamily #spy_family twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aybj42h3S4

Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} @Gadyuka86F Nothing to say the scenes with rain always have a certain effect.



SPY x FAMILY is able to change the atmosphere in an instant.

Fiona having to hide her feelings because she is a spy and the cold war is still going on Nothing to say the scenes with rain always have a certain effect.SPY x FAMILY is able to change the atmosphere in an instant. Fiona having to hide her feelings because she is a spy and the cold war is still going on https://t.co/Nu4nLxkDpK

Spy x Family Episode 21 ends with a quick sequence that sees Anya and Bond get into their first legitimate fight in the series. Bond becomes jealous of Anya’s stuffed penguin, ripping it up seemingly beyond the point of repair. However, Loid is able to stitch him back up, prompting Bond and Anya to apologize to each other and ending the episode on a happy note.

Fans are, overall, incredibly happy with episode 21. Being both engaging and heart-warming, many have deemed it their favorite release in recent memory. However, Fiona’s introduction has undoubtedly stolen the show for many fans, with social media discussions seemingly dominated by talk of Fiona’s character, voice acting, and more.

Be sure to keep up with all Spy x Family anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action updates as 2022 progresses.

