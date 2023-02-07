Seven Deadly Sins stage at Anime Japan 2023: Timing, cast, what to expect, and more 

The much-awaited anime convention, Anime Japan 2023, will kick-star in March. This year's schedule, which begins on the last weekend of March, is jam-packed with thrilling and tempting series that are anticipated to make some special announcements.

This year's Anime Japan is expected to give Seven Deadly Sins fans some exciting news, as the biggest anime event in Japan is just around the corner. Fans are also excited as the anime has been confirmed to have a stage on the second day of the event, March 26.

Anime Japan 2023’s Seven Deadly Sins stage is expected to announce new cast members and release new visuals

Anime Japan 2023 is an annual convention for the Japanese animation world. This year, it is scheduled to take place from March 25 to 28.

Anime Japan is the country's largest anime event, with several global corporations gathering at Tokyo Big Sight for a convention that features hit titles in the industry.

This event has been a significant hotspot for anime announcements in recent years. Fans should keep an eye out for their favorite anime, as major titles such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Re: Zero, and many more are set to be featured at the event this year.

Seven Deadly Sins set to appear on Blue Stage

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is scheduled for 2023!



(Animation Production: Telecom Animation Film)



Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is set to appear on this year's Blue Stage as the fifth program on March 26, 2023. The time scheduled for Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is:

Time - 1.20 pm (JST) Date: March 26, 2023

Time - 9.50 am (IST) Date: March 26, 2023

The anime's Special Stage is expected to feature some of the main cast members of the series. The presence of Shou Komura, the voice actor of Percival, is confirmed to appear at the event.

What to expect

Maybe there will be a special guest on stage? Please Stay tuned!



More: New information, New trailer, New Key Visual and more of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be revealed on March 26 at AnimeJapan 2023!Maybe there will be a special guest on stage? Please Stay tuned!More: 7sins-4knights.net New information, New trailer, New Key Visual and more of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be revealed on March 26 at AnimeJapan 2023! Maybe there will be a special guest on stage? Please Stay tuned! 🔥✨More: 7sins-4knights.net https://t.co/278MSjpoMd

Anime Japan 2023 will most likely surprise fans with a brand new teaser and visuals of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse at the event.

As per an announcement by Seven Deadly Sins' official Twitter account, Telecom Animation Film is set to produce a sequel to the anime in 2023.

As of now, only one cast member has been revealed and confirmed by the anime. Shou Komura will be seen as the voice actor of the series' protagonist, Percival. The special stage is now expected to reveal the rest of the cast members for the upcoming series.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse according to the teaser trailer (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The events of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will take place years after the events of Nanatsu no Taizai. The renowned Holy Knights will also be absent from the forthcoming anime, as their story has concluded.

The plot of the upcoming anime will majorly revolve around Percival, a young boy who discovers he is destined to be a member of a group known as the Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

The group has been prophesied to end the world, which is why Camelot's forces are after him. This led Percival to embark on a journey with Lancelot, son of Ban, in search of three other members of the Four Knights.

Fans are now excited to learn more details about the anime at the event on March 26, 2023.

