Seven Deadly Sins sequel teaser announces 2023 release

As per an announcement by the official Twitter account of Seven Deadly Sins, Telecom Animation Film is set to produce a sequel TV anime for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse in 2023.

Nakaba Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a sequel manga to the original series. It follows the story of a new character, Percival, who lives with his grandfather on a remote island above the clouds called God’s Finger.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse teaser announces release window

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is scheduled for 2023!



(Animation Production: Telecom Animation Film)



【Official Teaser】The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is scheduled for 2023!(Animation Production: Telecom Animation Film)

As per the teaser trailer released by TMS, Nanatsu no Taizai is set to receive a new sequel anime based on Nakaba Suzuki's sequel manga The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi).

The TV anime has been scheduled for 2023, and further information about the release window will be revealed later in the year.

As per the announcement, the television anime will be produced by Telecom Animation Film, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS will be in charge of production and planning.

Who are the cast members?

TV Anime "The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse" – Animation Studio: Telecom Animation Film; Shou Komura cast as main character Percival.

For now, the anime has confirmed Shou Komura as the voice behind the series' protagonist, Percival.

Komura had previously voiced only small roles in two anime. He was cast as Student A in Tomodachi Game's episode 11 and Student in Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break's episode 9. Thus, Percival will be Shou Komura's first substantial role, as he managed to take over the role of the protagonist.

What to expect from the upcoming anime?

Four Knights of the Apocalypse as depicted in the teaser trailer (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be set years after the events of the Nanatsu no Taizai anime. The upcoming anime will also not have the group of infamous Holy Knights, as they have been disbanded.

Instead, the series will focus on a young boy named Percival, who discovers that he is destined to be part of a group called Four Knights of the Apocalypse. This group has been prophesized to destroy the world, which is why the forces of Camelot target him.

This prompts Percival to head out on a journey with Lancelot, son of Ban, to find the other three members of the Four Knights. The anime is also set to feature Meliodas and Elizabeth's son, Tristan. Hopefully, the voice actors for Lancelot and Tristan will be announced soon.

