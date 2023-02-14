Re/Member is a very scary and interesting watch, and we are glad that this horrific movie got a happy ending with the school students defeating the demonic creature called the "Red Person" and breaking the age-old curse that had been haunting many for years.

The official synopsis of Re/Member reads,

“Asuka, Takahiro, and four other high schoolers must spend the night finding the scattered remains of a body hidden within their school, or risk being killed over and over by the “Red Person” and repeating the same day forever.”

It continues,

“Can they break out of the murderous loop and see tomorrow? A deathly exhilarating climax awaits in this ultra-thrilling looping horror experience.”

Re/Member is directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, who is best known for his 2016 film, Assassination Classroom: Graduation.

Re/Member ending explained: How did our heroes discover the last body part?

At the end of Re/Member, we saw things get back to normal, but only Asuka seemed to remember what had happened to the entire group over the past couple of days. Thankfully, Takahiro kept his promise and remembered what he had told Asuka a couple of days ago, thanks to the clip he had given her as a memory.

But right before that, the group discovered how it all started with the murder of the 8-year-old girl and how her doll, Emily, was connected to her. Moreover, the "Red Person" was none other than the murdered child. The group had assembled all the body parts in the coffin, but no matter how hard they tried, they could not find the dismembered head.

But in one particular dream, they witnessed that the "Red Person" had transformed into a much scarier and more dangerous monster. This monster was a combination of both the "Red Person" and her doll, Emily. This new monster was not just killing the students but also consuming them. The horrific part about this was that once you are in the belly of the beast, your existence becomes obsolete.

The group, now scared, theorized that the head was within the monster. So in the next encounter, they carefully planned to trick the huge demon and retrieve the head from its body. When the monster arrived, it began attacking the students once again, trying to consume them.

He was even successful in eating three of them. But the students still managed to trap it. Although they kept fighting the demon, it just wouldn't back down. It fought back and was making it very hard for the students to win. Finally, Takahiro sliced his face with a sharp object, and the missing head fell out of it.

The monster seemed like it was finally dead. Asuka and Takahiro, who are the only ones alive by this point, take the decapitated head of the little girl to the coffin, but right when they are about to complete the task, the monster emerges and attacks them!

Takahiro hands the decapitated head to Asuka and tells her to finish the job while he distracts the demon. The demon then consumes him, and this enrages Asuka. Struck by grief, she attacks the monster, and it dies when a giant crucifix falls on it, impaling it. Asuka places the final piece of the puzzle and passes out.

She then wakes up, goes to school, and realizes that none of her friends remember anything. Heartbroken, she begins to get back to her past life, but Takahiro kept his promise and remembered his relationship with her.

Re/Member is streaming on Netflix worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes