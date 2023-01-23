28-year-old model and budding entrepreneur Jasmine Fiore was strangled to death on August 15, 2009 in Buena Park, California, and her body was mutilated and stuffed inside a suitcase.

The high-profile killing shook the entire entertainment industry. More so because reality TV star husband, Ryan Jenkins, was charged with the murder. However, before Jenkins could be questioned, he hung himself to death at a hotel in Canada.

Jasmine Fiore's murder mystery will be explored on Investigation Discovery's first episode of its new true-crime series Playboy Murders. The episode titled Bunny Meets Bachelor is slated to air on January 23 at 10PM ET.

Here's the synopsis of the episode :

"When a Playboy party hostess and model is found dead and dismembered in a dumpster, it ignites a tabloid media frenzy; as police investigate her romantic partners, her reality TV star husband heads for the Canadian border."

The Playboy Murders series is set to look into the lives of the people involved in the Playboy world. The series will contain stories involving scandals, murders, conspiracy, etc.

Before you delve into the first episode, here are some quick facts about Jasmine Fiore's murder case.

5 chilling details about Jasmine Fiore's murder

1) Jasmine's body was badly mutilated

On August 15, 2009, a body stuffed inside a suitcase was discovered. However, the body was in such bad shape that it could not be determined who it belonged to. The body was badly mutilated, fingers chopped and teeth broken.

Three days later, on August 18, police confirmed that the body belonged to swimsuit model Jasmine Fiore based on the serial number of her breast implants.

2) They were last seen having a good time at a nightclub

CCTV footage from a nightclub in Las Vegas revealed Jasmine and Ryan having a good time together at around 2 AM. This was the last time she was seen alive.

The next thing that the police got hold of was footage from the hotel where the couple was staying. Two hours later, around 4AM Ryan was seen returning to his room alone.

3) Ryan reported his wife missing

The next morning, Ryan reported to the police that his wife, Jasmine, was missing. The complaint led the police to launch an investigation into the complaint and on the same day itself, they were able to find a mutilated body stuffed inside a suitcase.

A few days later, the police confirmed that the body belonged to the model. After lodging the complaint, Ryan fled the country. He took a boat and left for his hometown in Canada.

4) First cracks in their marriage were visible soon after

People close to the couple informed that small cracks had already started to form in the marriage within a few months. They were, however, able to sort things out within themselves.

Fiore's mother alleged that Ryan accused his wife of still dating her former boyfriend. In support of his son, Ryan's father stated that the model would often go out on vacation without keeping her husband in the loop about where she was going or who she was going with.

5) Ryan fled on a boat and commited suicide

A day after filing a missing person's complaint about his wife, the reality TV star fled the country, crossed the border on a boat and landed in Canada. He checked into a hotel with his half-sister.

On August 23, 2009, when Ryan did not check out of the hotel at his scheduled time, the staff member went to his room to get an update and found his body hanging.

