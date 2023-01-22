How did Jasmine Fiore's husband Ryan Jenkins die?

When 32-year-old reality TV star Ryan Jenkins did not check out of the motel he was staying at in Canada at the scheduled time, the staffers decided to check the room. They found Jenkins dead in the room, having committed suicide. He reportedly hung himself from a clothes rack with a belt.

His death came days after his wife Jasmine Fiore's mutilated body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in San Diego. Ryan was charged with the murder.

Investigation Discovery @DiscoveryID 'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive) | Entertainment Tonight shar.es/afwFzx 'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive) | Entertainment Tonight shar.es/afwFzx

However, before the investigators could get to the bottom of the case, the reality TV star had already fled the country on a boat and reached Canada.

Jenkins' story involving deception, murder, and suicide will be detailed on Investigation Discovery's recently released true-crime series, The Playboy Murders. The episode is slated to air on Monday, January 23, at 10 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"When a Playboy party hostess and model is found dead and dismembered in a dumpster, it ignites a tabloid media frenzy; as police investigate her romantic partners, her reality TV star husband heads for the Canadian border."

Jasmine Fiore's husband Ryan Jenkins appeared in a reality show shortly before they met

Who was Ryan Jenkins?

Ryan with the castmates of Megan Wants a Millionaire (Image via VH1)

Ryan Jenkins was a reality TV star who appeared on Megan Wants a Millionaire, featuring former Playboy model Megan Hauserman.

The Playboy model wanted to pick Ryan as the winner, but the producers told her that viewers did not want to see him as Megan's final pick. The model said in an interview with EW:

“I actually really liked Ryan and I wanted to pick him as the winner. I got his phone number and called him when we weren’t filming. We would talk on the phone at night time. We were having a phone relationship outside of filming, which nobody knew about. I basically told him, ‘I’m going to pick you.'”

Ryan met Fiore two days later

Jasmine Fiore (Image via Twitter)

Shortly after he was eliminated from the TV show, Ryan met California-based swimsuit model Jasmine Fiore at a Las Vegas casino in March 2009. The couple got married two days later.

Fiore was a body-painted model. She was also planning to launch her own gym and physical training center.

Fiore's mutilated body was dicovered inside a suitcase

In August 2009, the couple checked into a hotel in San Diego, California. The couple wanted to attend a poker tournament together. Two hours after midnight on August 15, the two were seen having a nice time together at a nightclub. However, a few hours later, Ryan Jenkins returned to his hotel room alone.

The next morning, the worried husband informed the police that his wife was missing. An investigation was launched immediately, which led the police to a body stuffed inside a suicide. The body was completely mutilated, with fingers chopped off and teeth taken out.

It took the police another three days to identify the body. The serial numbers of Fiore's breast implants helped the police confirm that the mutilated body was hers.

Jenkins fled the country before he could be convicted

Just one day after reporting his wife's missing case, Ryan Jenkins took a boat and left for Canada. He checked into a motel with his half-sister.

But before the police could question him, he had already killed himself. The reality TV star was found hanging in the motel room. Although the police recovered a suicide note from his laptop titled “Will and Testament," he did not write anything about the murder.

Investigation Discovery's The Playboy Murders premieres on Monday, January 23, at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes