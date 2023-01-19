Who are the culprits in Christopher Gray's murder? Details explored ahead of ID's See No Evil

25-year-old Walmart employee Christopher Gray was stabbed to death in October 2008 in Groton, Vermont. His untimely death was caused by his co-worker thinking that he was trying to flirt with her.

Christopher was invited to a movie night at his co-worker's trailer home. He was picked up from work on October 6. However, his family grew concerned when he failed to return home even on October 8.

The nail-biting murder mystery will be detailed in Investigation Discovery's true-crime series See No Evil. The episode, titled Black Widow, is slated to air at 9 pm. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

"In Groton, Vermont, a young man with a developmental disability leaves work and is never seen again; with no leads in sight, investigators must rely on surveillance footage to piece together the truth behind Christopher Gray's disappearance."

Who killed Christopher Gray and why? Check out the details

Gray's background

Christopher Gray was considered developmentally disabled and had attention deficit disorder. He had a speech impediment and an IQ under 70.

At work, Christopher was considered an efficient employee. He wanted to become an auto-mechanic.

He was lured into a movie-plan by his co-workers

In October 2008, Christopher was lured into a movie plan. However, the underlying motive was to kill him.

Christopher's co-workers, Amber Talbot, Timothy Smith, and Anthony Howe had invited him to their trailer home on October 6, but Christopher was initially not very enthusiastic about the plan. However, he eventually agreed to go.

Talbot, Smith and Howe picked Christopher up from work at 11:30 and drove towards their trailer home. In a strange turn of events, Talbot, who was the one that had invited Christopher for the movie-night, dropped the men off, and left to spend the night with her mother.

Gray was stabbed

At one point during the night, Christopher and the two other men gathered around the bon-fire. After some time, Smith pulled out a six-inch knife and stabbed Christopher nearly 10 times, while Howe helped him by holding the victim down.

After killing Christopher, the men had to dispose of the body. They initially decided to dump him in a well. However, the well was full of water, which would lead Christopher's body to remain afloat, so the two men decided to dig a hole in the backyard and bury the body.

Tape-recordings of the murder plot was recovered

While it was difficult to zero in on the perpetrators of the crime initially, recordings of the conversation between Talbot and Robie, her boyfriend were retrieved.

The recordings revealed that the murder was a pre-conceived plot.

Robie, who was Talbot's boyfriend, was serving a jail term for unrelated reasons. When Talbot complained to him that Christopher was making passes at her at work, the two of them hatched a plan to get him out of the way.

Talbot, Smith, and Howe pleaded guilty

Talbot, Smith, and Howe admitted to having killed Christopher and were awarded penalties accordingly. The two men were given 40 years imprisonment and Talbot was given 25 to 50 years imprisonment.

Robie, who did not commit the murder himself but was the mastermind behind the gruesome crime, was convicted of conspiring to kill Christopher.

