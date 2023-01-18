Oxygen's Snapped: Where is Constance Tomich now?

On February 14, 2003, Ron Tomich was shot dead inside his home in Linton, Indiana, and it was discovered that the mastermind behind the murder was his wife Constance Tomich.

A few months after the murder, in July 2003, Constance was found guilty of killing her husband and sentenced to 85 years in prison. Constance, who would be nearly 55 years old right now, is currently serving her sentence at the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis.

Constance, who is also known as Connie, manipulated and used her daughter's friend Melissa Zitterman to kill Ron. It was reported that Connie paid Melissa $180 to pull the trigger.

The episode about Connie and Melissa first aired on Oxygen's true crime series Snapped in 2019, and was re-aired on January 16, 2023. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The peace of an Indiana town is interrupted on Valentine's Day 2003, when police receive a report of a violent murder."

Constance Tomich and Ron seemed to have a happy marriage but tensions brewed under the surface

Ron Tomich's life looked picture perfect with a wife and two daughters. However, only a few people knew that the perfect family was not all that perfect.

The tension inside the family started when Ron found out about his step-daughter, Alyssa, dating a guy called Aaron. Ron didn't support the affair and decided to cut off Alyssa's means of communication to get in touch with Aaron.

He also decided to bar Alyssa from using her phone and the internet.

Ron Tomich was 15 years older than his wife Constance (Image via Oxygen)

However, the issues didn't stop there as Connie and Ron had a 15 year difference between the two of them which caused several issues in their relationship. While Ron was away for work, Connie began an affair with one of his co-workers.

Things were fine until Ron decided to return early to take care of Alyssa and Aaron's in control. However. Ron's coming back early was more of a problem for his wife than it was for Alyssa, and Connie decided to remove him from the picture.

Att the same time, Connie feared that a divorce from Ron would distance her from their daughter Sandia and she decided to take care of things herself.

Connie first asked Aaron to help kill Ron and when he refused, she approached Melissa Zitterman

Connie hatched a plan to kill Ron but didn't want to carry out the plan herself, so, she decided to ask Aaron for help. In an attempt to manipulate him, she told him that with Ron dead, Aaron and Alyssa could be closer. However, Aaron refused to be a part of the plan.

When Constance Tomich realized that Aaron wasn't going to help her, she approached one of Alyssa's friends, 16-year-old Melissa Zitterman. She began telling the teen stories of how Ron abused her and convinced the latter to help kill Ron.

On February 14, 2003, the teen who was given $180 to carry out the crime, shot Ron Tomich in the head and killed him in the kitchen of his own house.

Constance then called 911 stating that she had found her husband's body riddled with bullets. However, soon the investigation into Ron's death began hitting dead ends, police began using their sixth sense about the case and even spoke to Alyssa at length.

They found out that Melissa had been behaving oddly and brought her in for questioning. That was when 15-year-old Alyssa and 16-year-old Melissa told police the truth about Connie's plan, which eventually led to her conviction.

While Melissa was given a ten-year sentence for her role in the plan, Alyssa was granted full immunity and Connie Tomich was given 85 years in prison. Melissa is currently out on parole but there is almost no information about Alyssa or her half-sister Sandia.

As mentioned earlier, the Snapped episode on this case was re-aired on Tuesday, January 16, 2023. The episode and the whole series is also available to stream on Amazon Prime video.

