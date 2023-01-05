5 things to know about the case against Pamela Smart

In 1991, Pamela Smart, a former high school communications coordinator, was convicted of persuading her teenage lover to murder her husband.

Over 30 years ago, the Derry, New Hampshire native was found guilty on multiple counts in a scandalous trial and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Smart's trial has since become a breeding ground for popular culture enthusiasts

Smart, then 22, was allegedly having an affair with 15-year-old student Billy Flynn who, accompanied by his three friends, shot her husband, Greggory Smart, in May 1990. All four boys pleaded guilty to lesser charges and have been released from prison ever since. They also testified against Pamela at her trial that garnered international attention.

Let's further delve into the highly-publisized and disputed case against Pamela Smart.

Pamela Smart was sentenced to life in prison without parole for plotting the murder of her husband Greggory

1) Pamela Smart was arrested three months after her husband Greggory's death

On August 1, 1990, three months after Greggory Smart's death inside his Derry condo, his 22-year-old wife Pamela Smart was arrested in connection to the murder. The arrest came after the arrest of the alleged shooter Billy Flynn and three of his friends.

One of Pamela's interns from the high school where she worked, Cecelia Pierce, also came forward with crucial information at around the same time. According to reports, Pierce claimed that she was aware of the plan to murder Greggory.

In exchange for immunity, she promised to record two phone conversations and wear a wire in two face-to-face encounters with Smart. During these wiretapped conversations, Pam not only admitted to knowing about the crime beforehand, but also gave Cecilia advice on how to handle the cops.

2) Smart allegedly enticed her teenage lover to get rid of her husband

When Pamela Smart began an affair with Billy Flynn, she was one of his instructors in a self-awareness program at Winnacunnet High School.

She allegedly persuaded the teenager to kill her husband by telling him she wanted her husband dead because she was scared of losing everything if they divorced. Flynn testified at Smart's trial that she threatened to leave him if he did not kill Greggory.

3) She allegedly left the condo door open for Billy and his friends to enter

During Pamela Smart's trial, which drew international attention, two contradictory accounts of the murder emerged.

Billy Flynn, who pulled the trigger on Greggory Smart and his three accomplice friends, alleged that Pam had manipulated them into committing the murder. They claimed that she left the condominium door unlocked, gave them money for weapons, and told them to make Gregg's death look like a robbery.

Sources stated that Pamela found her husband's body after returning home from an out-of-town meeting on May 1, 1990. Greggory was lying face-down in a pool of blood and the house had been ransacked.

Not long after the murder, she made a public announcement, speculating that the incident was a random attack because "some jerk, some drug addict person looking for a quick 10 bucks."

4) Pamela Smart was sentenced to life in prison without the possibilty of parole

On March 22, 1991, a jury found Pamela guilty of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit murder, and being an accomplice to first-degree murder. She was thereafter sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Billy Flynn and Pete Randall also received life sentences, but were released in 2015 with lifetime parole. Vance Lattime Jr. and Raymond Fowler were paroled in 2005.

5) Smart's appeal to have her life sentence reduced was recently rejected

Pamela Smart is currently serving a life sentence for persuading her teenage lover to murder her husband. When she appealed to get her sentence reduced ,it was April 2022 by the New Hampshire State Council with a 5-0 vote.

Smart, now 54, has spent decades fighting her conviction. She has maintained her innocence throughout. According to sources, she is still being held at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in Westchester County, New York.

Tune in to Dateline: Secrets Uncovered to learn more about the case.

