In March 1991, 23-year-old Pamela Smart was found guilty in connection with the 1990 shooting murder of her husband of one year, Greggory Smart. She was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and maintains her innocence to date, claiming that she had nothing to do with the killing.

Smart was 22 years old at the time her 24-year-old husband was shot to death by her teenage lover Billy Flynn, who was assisted by three of his friends inside their Derry, New Hampshire condo. She was convicted of being an accomplice to first-degree murder during her high-profile trial and is currently serving time at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in Westchester County, New York.

An upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is scheduled to revisit involving Pamela Smart, which garnered international attention and was even dubbed the "trial of the century." The all-new episode, titled Deadly Secret, airs on Oxygen on January 4, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"Before the Menendez brothers, the Bobbitts or even O.J., Pamela Smart was television's first true-crime fascination; Smart's husband was found murdered and when police began to investigate, they discovered that she was keeping a big secret."

Billy Flynn claimed to pull the trigger at Pamela Smart's behest

Pamela Smart's case was one of the most publicized cases of the early 1990s, way before the Menendez brothers and O.J. Simpson cases made headlines. On May 1, 1990, her husband Greggory Smart, a 24-year-old insurance agent, was discovered dead from a gunshot wound to the back of his head in his New Hampshire condo.

As the investigation into the crime proceeded, detectives began to focus on his wife, Pamela, a 22-year-old media coordinator at a local school. They soon discovered that she was having an affair with one of her students, Billy Flynn, who was only 15 years old at the time.

Flynn confessed to pulling the trigger on Greggory but claimed he did it at the behest of Pamela, a claim she has consistently refuted. Despite her objections, she was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to reports, Billy Flynn, 16, and Patrick Randall, 17, entered the couple's Derry-based condominium on May 1, 1990, where the former shot Greggory in the back of the head while the latter held a knife to his throat. Two other teenagers were waiting outside in the getaway car.

Flynn and his three accomplices confessed and testified at Pamela's highly-disputed trial in exchange for reduced terms, and have since been released from prison.

Pamela Smart denied having any prior knowledge about the plan to kill her husband. However, the state's main witness, a teenage intern in whom Smart confided, covertly recorded her after the murder. In the recording, she was heard saying:

"If you tell the truth, you'll send me to prison for the rest of my life."

Smart was one of Flynn's professors in a self-awareness program at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton when she began an affair with him. She allegedly enticed the teenager by telling him that she wanted her husband dead because she was afraid of losing everything if they were to separate. At Smart's trial, Flynn stated that she threatened to break up with him if he refused to kill Greggory.

Pamela Smart recently appealed to have her life sentence reduced

Pamela Smart, 23, was found guilty in March 1991 on multiple counts, including witness tampering, conspiracy to commit murder, and being an accomplice to first-degree murder. She was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Ever since the trial, Pamela has denied any involvement in the crime and has earned two master's degrees while imprisoned. Her recent appeal to get her life sentence reduced was rejected. Sources state that she remains at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in Westchester County, New York.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered airs the episode this Wednesday, January 4, at 8 pm ET on Oxygen.

