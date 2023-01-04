Greggory Smart was 24 years old when he was found shot to death in a pool of blood inside his Derry, New Hampshire, home in May 1990. The crime scene looked like a burglary gone wrong and was discovered by his 22-year-old wife, Pamela Smart, who was eventually convicted in the murder case along with four other high school students.

"Before the Menendez brothers, the Bobbitts or even O.J., Pamela Smart was television's first true-crime fascination; Smart's husband was found murdered and when police began to investigate, they discovered that she was keeping a big secret."

It was alleged that Greggory Smart's wife, Pamela, the media coordinator at Winnacunnet High School at the time, orchestrated the murder plot with her 16-year-old lover Billy Flynn. Pamela, who has maintained her innocence to date, remains in prison while Flynn and his three accomplices have been released over the years.

Greggory Smart's 1990 death in Derry, New Hampshire, initially seemed like a robbery-gone-wrong

Greggory Smart first met his soon-to-be-wife Pamela in 1986 when the latter, who was attending Florida State University to study communications, was in New Hampshire during the Christmas break. Greggory moved to Florida while Pamela finished school and eventually relocated to Derry after getting married in 1989, where they bought a condominium.

The young couple got comfortable in their married life while kicking off their respective professional careers - Greggory took a job at an insurance firm, and Pamela worked as the communications director for the local school system. But it was later revealed that their seemingly perfect relationship wasn't ideal. Greggory apparently confessed to having a one-night stand on one occasion.

About a year into their marriage, in May 1990, things got worse when Pamela returned home from an out-of-town school meeting and found her husband lying face-down, dead in a pool of blood inside their condo. According to reports, he was shot in the back of the head, and their house was ransacked, making the crime scene appear like a botched burglary.

Who were convicted in Greggory Smart's murder case?

Authorities suspected that Greggory Smart's murder was not just a random attack and that there was more to it. During the investigation, it was discovered that four local teenagers had driven to the couple's house in Derry, New Hampshire, on the night of the murder. One of them was 16-year-old Billy Flynn, a high school student who was having an affair with Pamela Smart.

One of the boys' fathers contacted cops and surrendered his .38-caliber gun, which he alleged was the murder weapon. Authorities received another crucial tip that confirmed their theory. Vance Lattime Jr. and Patrick Randall eventually confessed to their involvement in the crime and named Raymond Fowler and Flynn as the other two involved. The four boys were soon arrested.

Patrick and Billy reportedly entered the house while Vance Jr., the getaway driver, waited outside in the car with Raymond. The former two attacked Greggory Smart immediately as he returned home. Randall held a knife to his face while Billy shot him in the back of the head. They all pleaded guilty to minor charges and agreed to testify against Pamela at her trial.

Two highly opposing stories surfaced during the trial that gripped international media. According to Flynn and his accomplices, Pamela persuaded them to commit the murder. They alleged that she left the condo door open, gave them money for ammunition, and instructed them to make Gregg's killing seem like a robbery. However, Pamela strongly refuted the claim.

Even though Pamela Smart and the four boys were both convicted and sentenced to prison, Flynn and his classmates have been discharged over the years while the wife remains behind bars to date.

