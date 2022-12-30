Christopher Regan, an Air Force veteran, was shot to death and dismembered by his former lover Kelly Cochran and her husband Jason Cochran in October 2014. The deceased was lured into the couple's home with the promise of s*x and gunned down. Later, they dismembered his body parts and disposed them of in the woods.

Regan was reported missing by his ex-girlfriend ten days after his mysterious disappearance. During the investigation into the missing person's case, authorities learned about the affair but were unable to act on it until Jason Cochran died in early 2016 from a heroin overdose.

The revelations made afterwards ranged from Kelly Cochran feeding neighbors human remains at a barbeque to her family calling her a serial killer, who suspected her of having murdered at least nine people and burying their bodies throughout the midwest.

Snapped on Oxygen will delve into Christopher Regan's chilling murder case in an upcoming episode titled Kelly Cochran, which airs on Friday, December 30, at 7.00 pm ET. The synopsis reads as:

"The disappearance of a Michigan man triggers a tragic chain of events that ends in another man's death nearly 400 miles away."

Air Force veteran Christopher Regan was embroiled in a love triangle at the time of his disappearance

Christopher Regan, 53, was a contented and diligent man who had made a decent life for himself while working at a factory job manufacturing Naval ship parts in Iron River, Michigan, where he met Kelly Cochran for the first time. The two, despite having a 20-year age difference, soon became lovers. Both Cochran, who was married at the time, and Regan were cheating on their respective partners.

Terri O’Donnell, Christopher's ex-partner (the two were broken up at the time), was reportedly the last person to have heard from him right before he disappeared on October 14, 2014. The two were supposed to meet during the Thanksgiving holidays to patch things up. He was reported missing 10 days later when Terri failed to hear from him.

According to reports, Laura Frizzo, the chief of the Iron River Police Department, who led the investigation into Regan's disappearance, claimed to have met Cochran and her husband Jason when it was learned that she was having an affair with the victim. But the case remained unsolved until Jason Cochran died in February 2016 from a heroin overdose. Regan's case was later reopened.

Kelly Cochran also murdered her husband Jason Cochran after killing Christopher Regan

Authorities in Michigan charged Kelly Cochran with killing Christopher Regan, but she escaped the state and was eventually arrested in Kentucky by the U.S. Marshals Service. The accused claimed that she was upset with her husband following the death of Christopher, stating that after giving Jason a fatal heroin overdose, she choked him until he died.

Kelly Cochran confessed to shooting Christopher alongside her husband and dismembering his body before finally dumping the remains in the woods. She also told authorities about a pact she and her husband made on their wedding night - to "kill off anyone involved in their extramarital affairs" - which was primarily the reason behind her lover's murder.

The accused later led authorities to the area in the Upper Peninsula woods where they discovered Christopher Regan's decapitated skull with a visible gunshot wound, along with a disassembled firearm and a pair of glasses they suspect belonging to the deceased. They also found a .22 caliber bullet from the alleged murder weapon, but no other body parts were ever discovered. He was identified using dental records.

According to Cochran's family, she may have murdered up to nine individuals and buried their remains around the Midwest. She once claimed to have more "friends" buried in Minnesota, Tennessee, Indiana, and Michigan. To this day, the identities and precise locations of these bodies are unknown.

In May 2017 Cochran was found guilty of murdering Regan and was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole and was given an additional 65 years in jail for her husband's murder.

Oxygen's Snapped airs with Christopher Regan's disappearance and subsequent murder and dismemberment on Friday, December 30, at 7.00 pm ET.

