 What happened to Frances Walker? Tenant charged after Chicago landlord’s dismembered remains are found in a freezer

A Chicago tenant was charged with murder after authorities found the mutilated body of her landlord, Frances Walker, inside a freezer.

On Monday, October 10, Sandra Kolalou, 36, was taken into custody for killing and dismembering her 69-year-old landlord after being served an eviction notice.

The dismembered remains of Frances Walker, who rented out several rooms in her Chicago home, were found in a freezer in her North Side home shortly after concerned tenants reported her missing on October 10.

Investigations revealed that the victim was killed inside her bedroom and subsequently dismembered on the first floor of the Chicago home, authorities said in a press conference. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives, Brendan Deenihan, purported that officers believe the perpetrator was motivated by the eviction notice served a day before the murder.

Authorities reveal disturbing details of Frances Walker's murder

According to authorities investigating the case, officers were called to the scene for a well-being check around 7 pm on October 10 after a tenant reported Frances Walker missing.

When Officers arrived at Walker’s home, they searched Kolalou’s room before allowing her to leave the premises in a tow truck waiting outside the residence to take her to Foster Avenue Beach, where she said her car had broken down. Kolalou was reportedly carrying garbage bags when she got inside the vehicle, which were later dumped inside a trash can at the beach.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives, Brendan Deenihan, told reporters:

“The suspect…lived in the residence. The other tenants were afraid. The suspect had recently called a tow truck and carried a heavy bag out to the tow truck.”

The suspect then attempted to get her car serviced at multiple locations before she grew upset at the truck driver, who refused to take her to another shop. She then pulled a knife on the driver, who called the authorities while attempting to fend off the attack with a stick.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the driver told them about the dumped bags in a garbage can, where they later found bloody rags. Chief Deenihan said:

“The tow truck driver actually gave us a location and explained the person he was transporting actually pulled a knife, so officers responded to that scene and placed the suspect into custody.”

Police were called to Frances Walker's home before she was murdered by her tenant

According to police, before the landlord's murder, other tenants of the building had called the authorities on Sandra Kolalou, who was deemed dangerous. It is unclear, however, if charges were explored against Kolalou at the time.

Walker’s family, who described the landlord as kind, echoed similar statements, saying that the 69-year-old had called 911 multiple times as she feared for her safety. According to ABC, before her murder, police responded to Walker’s home five times in October.

Cory Walker, Frances Walker's niece, said:

“They have rights as a tenant, but if you fear for your safety or have issues, the landlord should have rights not only as a landlord but as cohabiter of the domain.”

Kolalou also faces a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a truck driver. She has been held without bail until her next hearing, scheduled for the end of the month.

