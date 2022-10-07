Jeffrey Dahmer real polaroid photo TikTok challenge leaves internet horrified 

The release of Netflix's new series based on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's life and crimes has inspired a horrendous TikTok challenge. Since it's release, the show has come under fire for being too graphic and inconsiderate of the victims' families.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains topics that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Dahmer was active from 1978 to 1991, during which time he strangled and dismembered 17 men and boys. After his capture in 1991, police found at least 80 horrific photos of his victims—some even depicting necrophilia.

Mugshot of Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee county (image via Getty Images)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has stirred controversy since its release on Netflix on September 21, 2022. The series depicts the police finding polaroids of the victims, some of which showed the killer performing lewd acts on his dead victims, while others showed corpses that had been stripped naked, dismembered, and posed.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Polaroid Challenge horrifies TikTokers

While most stray away from such morbid topics, TikTok users have started a trend called the Jeffrey Dahmer Polaroid Challenge. The challenge involves users searching for crime scene photos and reacting to them. The search term has amassed over 530 million views.

The app has already removed some of the more graphic videos surrounding this challenge, but the reaction videos are still trending under the same tag, gaining over 3.4 billion views on the platform.

Many users have participated in this trend, though some are outright disgusted by it. One user tweeted that one should not be "bragging" about their desensitivity to the horrid images. She tweets:

kiera☽ @kieradj_ idk why people are bragging about not feeling sick after watching the jeffrey dahmer film or seeing the real polaroids. like you should feel sick? theyre real people w real families like? be quirky about something else idk why people are bragging about not feeling sick after watching the jeffrey dahmer film or seeing the real polaroids. like you should feel sick? theyre real people w real families like? be quirky about something else

Some users did fall prey to the trend, but instantly regretted it, warning others not to search for the images.

Jay🧚🏼‍♀️ @Angelir111 Do NOT Google Jeffrey Dahmers Polaroids, i saw one and i COULDNT. Do NOT Google Jeffrey Dahmers Polaroids, i saw one and i COULDNT.

Another tweet echoed the regret:

Bec 🧸 @_RebeccaSmith Curiosity always gets the best of me - don’t Google Jeffrey Dahmers Polaroids 🥲🥲🥲 #DahmerNetflix Curiosity always gets the best of me - don’t Google Jeffrey Dahmers Polaroids 🥲🥲🥲 #DahmerNetflix

Platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have been using popular actors to portray notorious serial killers in the retellings of their stories. Heartthrob Zac Efron played Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Evan Peters of X-Men and ex-Disney star Ross Lynch starred as Dahmer in different renditions. This incited some confusing reactions, with some calling these characters "hot." A tweet responded:

🤍Mommy A🤍 @Aymee_kay Y’all want to glorify serial killers like Jeffrey dahmer and Ted bundy because “their hot” THEY LITERALLY HAD FAN MAIL.



Do yourself a favor and look at the real Polaroids they found in Jeffrey Dahmers apartment.



He ripped out a whole RIB CAGE out of a man and posed him🥴 Y’all want to glorify serial killers like Jeffrey dahmer and Ted bundy because “their hot” THEY LITERALLY HAD FAN MAIL. Do yourself a favor and look at the real Polaroids they found in Jeffrey Dahmers apartment. He ripped out a whole RIB CAGE out of a man and posed him🥴

The show is a limited series created by Ryan Murphy of American Horror Story fame and stars Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, and Neicy Nash. It has already broken records by becoming Netflix's biggest debut, beating even Squid Games. The series is available to watch on the streaming platform.

