Jeffrey Dahmer real polaroid photo TikTok challenge leaves internet horrified 

The release of Netflix's new series based on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's life and crimes has inspired a horrendous TikTok challenge. Since it's release, the show has come under fire for being too graphic and inconsiderate of the victims' families.
Trigger Warning: The following article contains topics that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.
Dahmer was active from 1978 to 1991, during which time he strangled and dismembered 17 men and boys. After his capture in 1991, police found at least 80 horrific photos of his victims—some even depicting necrophilia.
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has stirred controversy since its release on Netflix on September 21, 2022. The series depicts the police finding polaroids of the victims, some of which showed the killer performing lewd acts on his dead victims, while others showed corpses that had been stripped naked, dismembered, and posed.
The Jeffrey Dahmer Polaroid Challenge horrifies TikTokers
While most stray away from such morbid topics, TikTok users have started a trend called the Jeffrey Dahmer Polaroid Challenge. The challenge involves users searching for crime scene photos and reacting to them. The search term has amassed over 530 million views.
The app has already removed some of the more graphic videos surrounding this challenge, but the reaction videos are still trending under the same tag, gaining over 3.4 billion views on the platform.
Many users have participated in this trend, though some are outright disgusted by it. One user tweeted that one should not be "bragging" about their desensitivity to the horrid images. She tweets:
Some users did fall prey to the trend, but instantly regretted it, warning others not to search for the images.
Another tweet echoed the regret:
Platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have been using popular actors to portray notorious serial killers in the retellings of their stories. Heartthrob Zac Efron played Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Evan Peters of X-Men and ex-Disney star Ross Lynch starred as Dahmer in different renditions. This incited some confusing reactions, with some calling these characters "hot." A tweet responded:
The show is a limited series created by Ryan Murphy of American Horror Story fame and stars Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, and Neicy Nash. It has already broken records by becoming Netflix's biggest debut, beating even Squid Games. The series is available to watch on the streaming platform.