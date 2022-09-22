Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The limited series follows the true crimes of a serial killer and repeat s*x offender Jeffrey Dahmer from 1978 to 1991. Dahmer was killed by a fellow inmate in 1994 while serving his 15 prison terms.

The 10-episode series traversed through Dahmer's life as a neglected child without sympathizing with him or glorifying him. Evan Peters, who won the Emmy Award for his performance in Mare of Easttown, is seen stepping into the shoes of the Milwaukee serial killer in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

In addition to Peters, the series also features actors including Richard Jenkins as Dahmer's father, Penelope Ann Miller as Dahmer's mother, Molly Ringwald as his stepmother Shari, Niecy Nash as Dahmer's neighbor Glenda Cleveland, Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer and Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards.

Rodney Burnford and Evan Peter in 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Episode 10 of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is titled God of Forgiveness, God of Vengeance, and looks at the end of Dahmer. Read on for a detailed explainer of how Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ended.

Trigger warning: Graphic description of murders ahead.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ending explained: How did the Milwaukee Monster die?

Episode 10 of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, titled God of Forgiveness, God of Vengeance, starts from a point in 1977, with John Wayne Gacy's information being played on television as Glenda Cleveland watched. Gacy was a serial killer known to have murdered 33 men and young boys and was executed in 1994 - the same day as Jeffrey Dahmer's baptism, the Netflix series claimed.

Ryan Murphy Productions @ryanmurphyprod



DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - NOW STREAMING on @Netflix everywhere. "Glenda Cleveland was special." In her own words, @NiecyNash reflects on the strength and tenacity of the woman who tried to get a city to stop the killer next door.DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - NOW STREAMING on @Netflix everywhere. "Glenda Cleveland was special." In her own words, @NiecyNash reflects on the strength and tenacity of the woman who tried to get a city to stop the killer next door.DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - NOW STREAMING on @Netflix everywhere. https://t.co/yfcYFF0itf

Religion played an essential role in explaining the ending of Jeffrey Dahmer's story. While hatred grew within the families of the victims of Dahmer, the serial killer wanted to get closer to God.

This interest could have emerged after a confrontation with a fellow inmate, Christopher Scarver, who lashed out at Dahmer for a prank pulled off by the latter. When Dahmer said that the pranks were his way of whiling time in prison, Scarver said,

"You ain't the same as me. I've atoned for my sins. Whatever you did to get in this joint, it's clear that you got zero remorse."

As a result of the media likening Dahmer to Wayne Gacy, Dahmer approached the prison chapel's priest. He informed the priest of having planned on making a life-sized altar for the devil and said he was collecting the body parts for the same.

However, Dahmer believed that he and Wayne Gacy were not alike. He explained that while he had admitted to his crimes, Wayne Gacy hadn't but had instead made peace with himself through Christian acts of confession and Communion. Through this conversation, Dahmer concluded that he wanted to get baptized as,

"Baptism is all about washing away all your sins."

Ryan Murphy Productions @ryanmurphyprod In his own words, Evan Peters acknowledges the dark places he had to go to portray Jeffrey Dahmer authentically. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - September 21 @netflix In his own words, Evan Peters acknowledges the dark places he had to go to portray Jeffrey Dahmer authentically. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - September 21 @netflix https://t.co/QN9vQlhgvu

Dahmer's baptism and Wayne Gacy's execution by lethal injection took place on the same day. The placement of the scenes looked like a resurrection for Dahmer, especially after the priest remarked to him,

"You are saved."

Although Dahmer was said to have found peace, the victims' families could not. Glenda Cleveland did not lose a family member or a loved one but still confided in having nightmares about inflicting the same torture on Dahmer that he did on his victims.

Fourteen-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone's father said he was unhappy as,

"Because every morning I get up, and I remember Jeffrey Dahmer is still alive. But Konerak is not."

Dahmer killed Konerak after the former drilled a hole into his skull and injected a form of acid, later revealed to be one of Dahmer's failed experiments of turning his victims into "living zombies."

Netflix @netflix Can’t stop thinking about this disturbing scene from DAHMER where one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims finally manages to escape... and the police actually bring him back inside the apartment.



Now on Netflix. Can’t stop thinking about this disturbing scene from DAHMER where one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims finally manages to escape... and the police actually bring him back inside the apartment.Now on Netflix. https://t.co/vcsFWOco0p

Even as Dahmer tried to return to God, his "fans" and some publishing companies created a comic line and released an issue titled Jeffrey Dahmer versus Jesus Christ. Tony Hughes' mother remarked to the mothers of the other victims,

"Though, to be honest, I'm not sure who should be offended more, us or Jesus."

The ending of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story raised the spiritual question of whether or not God is meant for sinners as well. When Dahmer told Scarver that he committed the crimes because he felt lost, Scarver reiterated the concept of being a Christian.

In the tenth episode, the gods of forgiveness and vengeance sparred and warred against each other. However, vengeance prevailed. Scarver bludgeoned Dahmer to death, while the latter hardly made any sound. The timing of Dahmer's murder may have been planned, but there are hardly any records to prove the same.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ended with Dahmer's biological mother, Joyce Flint, wanting to hand over her son's brain to educational institutions for further research to determine the reason behind his criminal behavior.

Dahmer's father had not only refused the proposition but said,

"I think each of us has our own idea about why Jeff was the way he was."

Joyce dragged the matter to court, where the judge ruled that the best way to get closure on the case was to move on from it. Dahmer's brain was eventually ordered to be destroyed, and it was incinerated at a pathology lab.

In the last moments, Glenda Cleveland wanted to find out about the memorial park that was supposed to be built in place of the demolished Oxford Apartments where Dahmer lived and committed most of his crimes. She found out that some individuals in the upper echelons wanted nothing with the plot and moved on from the story attached to it.

The families of Dahmer's victims continue to fight the serial killer's memories and their suffering even after all these years.

All the episodes of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are currently streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far