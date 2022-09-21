How did serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's neighbor Glenda Cleveland try to stop him?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is all set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Evan Peters starrer mini-series will explore the life and death of the infamous serial killer, who was also accused of cannibalism and assault on corpses. There are so many details surrounding the serial killer who claimed at least 15 victims (perhaps even more, according to some reports), that things may get blurry ahead of the mini-series' premiere.

One such detail was highlighted in the chilling teaser for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In the trailer, Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash) refuses to eat a sandwich from her neighbor Jeffrey Dahmer. According to an article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

"The serial killer could have been stopped two months earlier if police had only listened to [Cleveland]."

Unfortunately, the authorities did not follow this lead, effectively delaying the arrest of the serial killer. Read on for more details about Glenda Cleveland, who tried her best to stop Jeffrey Dahmer before the authorities laid a hand on him.

Who was Glenda Cleveland and what did she do to stop Jeffrey Dahmer?

Dahmer was one of the most prolific serial killers of the 1980s. He was active for over 13 years, murdering over 15 young men, mostly of African-American descent. He did this by preying on men from gay bars, malls, and bus stops with the promise of sex or money. He then usually brought them home and gave them laced alcohol, before proceeding to kill them and assaulting their corpses. He also allegedly performed acts of cannibalism on the corpses.

Glenda Cleveland was Dahmer's neighbor. According to reports, back in 1991, months before Jeffrey Dahmer's arrest, Glenda had apparently reported Dahmer after her teenage daughter saw something strange happening with their neighbor. Glenda's teenage daughter Sandra Smith and teenage niece Nicole Childress allegedly saw a young boy running away from Dahmer in an alleyway on the morning of May 27, 1991. The boy was bleeding and incoherent.

Glenda reported the incident to the authorities right away, but the authorities allegedly did not look into it deeply enough. Sandra Smith said:

"We tried to give the policemen our names, but he just told us to butt out . . . I couldn’t understand why he didn’t want our names. I said, "What are you going to do about this? This is a boy."

The police were convinced by Dahmer that the boy was his lover, who had just drunk too much. The authorities allegedly believed this. It later turned out that the boy was 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone, who had been drugged, assaulted, and injected with hydrochloric acid by Dahmer.

Cleveland tried hard to convince the authorities, but Dahmer managed to wiggle out of the situation. He went on to commit four more murders after Cleveland's botched attempts at calling the authorities on him.

In the trailer for the Netflix mini-series, Jeffrey Dahmer is shown offering a sandwich to Glenda that appears to be made out of human meat. Though this has not been confirmed in real life, Dahmer had reportedly engaged in acts of cannibalism.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will explore this case in detail when it airs on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on Netflix.

