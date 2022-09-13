Disappeared: When did Arizona geologist Daniel Robinson go missing and where was he last seen?

It's been more than a year since Daniel Robinson went missing from his field site in the desert of Arizona, and the story of his strange disappearance will be taken up next for exploration in Investigation Discovery's Disappeared season 10 episode 2.

Disappeared is a true-crime docu-series that looks into strange disappearances in the United States each year. The incidents on the show are narrated by family and friends who recount details surrounding the incident, and investigators, who try and solve the case.

Titled Disappearance in the Desert, the upcoming episode will explore how a young geologist named Daniel Robinson arrived at his work site in the desert of Arizona, only to take off under mysterious circumstances, never to be seen again.

Who was Daniel Robinson? All about his disappearance

Daniel Robinson was a 23-year-old geologist from Columbia, South Carolina, who mysteriously disappeared from the face of the earth near his work site in Arizona. An archeology graduate from the College of Charleston, Robinson moved to Phoenix with a job at Matrix New World Engineering, where he was reportedly working on remote desert areas with extreme weather conditions.

The 5'8" African-American with brown eyes and a missing part of his right forearm was last seen driving a Jeep Renegade from his field in the Buckeye area, west of Sun Valley Parkway, and north of Cactus Road, on June 23, 2021.

According to his colleagues, Robinson was acting weird and unlike himself and all of a sudden took off in the middle of his shift. His jeep was found abandoned in a ravine about three miles from the worksite, a month later.

All his personal belongings were found inside and his call records showed that he had not gotten in contact with or been contacted by anyone before he disappeared. His strange disappearance still surprises his family, who is hopeful of finding him someday.

The search for Robinson continues

After Daniel's disappearance, his father, David Robinson II, moved to Arizona from South Carolina to lead the investigation of his missing son. According to him, it took a lot of time for the authorities to kickstart the investigation into Daniel's disappearance, and most of the searches were led by volunteer groups and Robinson's family.

However, no trace of Daniel Robinson was found. It has been a year since his disappearance, but David has not given up hope. He recently penned down a post remembering his missing son and wrote:

"Today marks one year that my son went missing. To the world, it's one year. To us the parents, the family, it's every day one after the other, a continuous moments passing by where hope is always shadowed by dismay. Somehow, day after day the will to keep searching triumphant over (losing) hope."

He continued:

"I will keep doing everything that I can as a father to fulfill my birthright of protecting my children in every expect, their honor, and justice they deserve...I still retain hope that he will be returned to us alive and that we will continue our life long journey with this great man with us."

Catch the story of Daniel Robinson this September 14, 2022, at 10 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

