Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Who is Thomas Jaraczeski and where is he now? 

Thomas Jaraczeski was the prime suspect in the murder of Bryan Rein, the 31-year-old vet from Montana. Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is all set to document the brutal murder case of Rein in its upcoming episode titled Mystery in Big Sky Country.

Bryan was a practicing veterinarian in a small town in Montana who started dating Ann Wishman, Thomas Jaraczeski's ex-girlfriend. Thomas did not take the matter well and soon started showing aggressive behavior towards the couple. When Bryan Rein was killed on July 14, 1996, Thomas was the prime suspect in the case.

Who is Thomas Jaraczeski and what did he do?

Thomas Jaraczeski and Ann Wishman were high school sweethearts who had been together for four and a half years before Ann decided to leave Thomas for Bryan Rein, a doctor who had setup his veterinary clinic in Montana.

Jaraczeski's heart was broken when he came to know of the affair between Rein and Ann when Rein left a message on her answering machine, but Ann was resolute in her decision to break up and pursue a relationship with Bryan.

Thomas called Ann multiple times to persuade her to change her mind, and the duo eventually met to talk it out, which did not end well. Ann Wishman was scared by Thomas' behavior when he rode her out of town, and she even tried to jump out of the car before he pulled her back and dropped her home.

However, this was not the end of it as Thomas Jaraczeski then went on to confront Rein at his trailer home. He even broke into Wishman’s house to steal her personal journal and also reportedly threw a brick at Bryan's window.

When Bryan Rein was eventually found dead in his trailer with three gunshot wounds, Jaraczeski, who was then 23 years old, was the prime suspect. He was taken to court where he admitted to a number of allegations against him, including stalking, calling Ann’s family and Rein’s former girlfriends, trespassing and attempting to harm a person, but he maintained that he did not murder.

Thomas also did not have an alibi for the night Rein was murdered. He was thus arrested in 1998 but was later released because there was no grave evidence against him at the scene of the crime.

What happened to Thomas and where is he now?

Following this, Thomas Jaraczeski moved to Sioux Falls in 1999 to make a fresh start, and eventually, even got married and had two sons while he was working a regular job. However, he got divorced in 2008, and his wife filed for domestic abuse but later dropped the charges.

After Thomas was released, Bryan Rein's case went cold for 18 years before being dug up again in 2014 when Jaraczeski was arrested once more. A trial followed in 2015 where prosecutors used his stance of changing his story, stalking, and other threats, while his defense team made new claims.

Thomas' defense team pointed to another suspect in the case, Larry Hagenbuch, who was reportedly heard explaining the details of the murder of Bryan to his counselor even before the police knew of it. Yet, nothing came of the second trial either.

Jaraczeski's Facebook page shows that he seems to be doing well, although not much is known about his current whereabouts.

Catch the upcoming episode of Dateline this Tuesday, September 6, 2022, on NBC for more details on the murder case of Bryan Rein.

