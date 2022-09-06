What time will The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 1 air on Starz? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Starz is coming up with The Serpent Queen, a brand new royal historical drama, this week. Set on the heels of The White Queen, The White Princess, and The Spanish Princess, The Serpent Queen is set in the 16th-century court of France. Unlike most period pieces, this production gives an edgy and contemporary twist to the story of Catherine de Medici's rise to power.

Written and executive produced by Justin Haythe, who has also worked on pieces like Revolutionary Road and A Cure for Wellness, the eight-episode series is directed by Stacie Passon.

Read on to know more about the upcoming Starz drama.

What is The Serpent Queen all about? Watch the trailer here

The Serpent Queen follows the historical tale of Catherine de Medici, who rose to be one of the most influential women in history and one of the most powerful rulers the French court ever saw.

The premiere episode, titled Medici Bitch, will follow Catherine through flashbacks as she tells her new servant Rahima about her life so far. Catherine was an orphan married into the inhospitable 16th-century French court even though she was a commoner. Her uncle, Pope Clement, arranged for her to become royalty.

Sadly, Catherine's illusion of an ideal marriage based on love was destroyed when she discovered that her new husband was being unfaithful to her. Catherine, who fell in love with her husband Henry upon arriving in France, was immediately devastated to find that her handsome young husband was in love with a stunning lady-in-waiting Diane de Poitiers, who was twice his age.

Now that her hopes are lost and her romance shattered, Catherine must resort to cunning and cruelty to survive in the family and claw her way to power. And she learns to trust no one in her quest.

Watch the trailer here.

The fourth-wall-breaking biographical format trailer gives a glimpse of Samantha Morton's Serpent Queen's remarkable life and how she came to be named so. The modern soundtrack for the trailer sets a very punk and contemporary tone to the drama series.

When will the series release?

The Starz show will drop on September 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. It will be made available to stream on the STARZ app and the STARZPLAY app later.

Starz has a tie-up with several streaming platforms. Thus, viewers can sign up for Starz with Hulu, FuboTV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Who stars in the series?

The Serpent Queen brings to viewers an ensemble cast. Samantha Morton plays the lead character, the older version of Catherine de Medici, and Liv Hill plays the younger version of the empress.

Aside from the main roles, Colm Meaney, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Beth Goddard, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, and Rupert Everett also star in the series.

Based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, The Serpent Queen is coming soon to Starz. Don't miss the exciting new take on Catherine de Medici's stunning story.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht