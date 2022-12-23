Big Scarr overdose claim explored amid death of rapper at 22

Memphis rapper Big Scarr was found dead at the age of 22, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane, whose record label, Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, he was signed to.

While the police have not given us any details about his death, speculations about a drug overdose are circulating. Gucci Mane shared a few images of the Big Grim Reaper singer in remembrance, saying:

"This hurt. I'm a miss you @bigscarr."

Rap world reacts to Big Scarr's death amid overdose speculations

Since his death was announced on December 22, the hip-hop community has been remembering Big Scarr. Furthermore, there has been pure conjecture that his death was caused by a pill overdose. However, this theory has yet to be confirmed.

Enchanting @luv_enchanting Y’all don’t understand how much I love this boy why would he leave me like this Y’all don’t understand how much I love this boy why would he leave me like this 💔💔💔💔

Netizens have been sharing old videos of the rapper showing off pills of different kinds to corroborate the speculation, but no one from his team has come forward to confirm it. People are alleging that he overdosed in front of his girlfriend, but it's unclear whether the rapper, born Alexander Woods, was dating at the time of his death.

Scarr was a very private person who never made his relationships public during his lifetime. The allegation goes further, with netizens claiming that Scarr's girlfriend failed to administer Narcan while he was overdosing on Percocet pills, blaming her for his death and disparaging her in the process.

INSTA: @gossipofthecitytea @GOTCITYTEA Big Scarr overdosed on percs in front of his girlfriend. Big Scarr overdosed on percs in front of his girlfriend. https://t.co/uyIqoheaTj

ms.go getta ! 💋 @GipsonKeiara i hate that people always place the blame on a persons loved one when they pass . Like they blaming big scarr gf for not giving him narcan to reverse his overdose … i hate that people always place the blame on a persons loved one when they pass . Like they blaming big scarr gf for not giving him narcan to reverse his overdose …

tdawg. 🧑🏼‍🎤 @_aaaareit For Big Scarr to overdose on Percs how many did he take🫠🤧 For Big Scarr to overdose on Percs how many did he take🫠🤧

🦋 @naedeniseee So big scarr died off an overdose???? or is that just another thing the internet made up So big scarr died off an overdose???? or is that just another thing the internet made up

mymy ✨ @dreamchaserx__ Big Scarr passed by a drug overdose.. people really battling mental health. Big Scarr passed by a drug overdose.. people really battling mental health.

Additionally, allegations also suggest that Big Scarr was shot to death, but that happened in 2020, and he recovered very well from the event.

More on rapper Big Scarr and his death

Big Scarr was born as Alexander Woods on April 7, 2000, in Memphis, Tennessee. He started his rap career in 2019 when Make a Play was released on YouTube, which quickly garnered popularity. He is best known for his song SoIcyBoyz, which features Foogiano, Tay Keith, and Pooh Shiesty, who is also his cousin.

On December 22, 2022, the young rapper was found dead. Many speculations about the cause of his death are going around, but investigators have not revealed any further information. There is very limited information on the rapper's life, as he liked to keep it very private.

The rapper's death is as mysterious as his life (Image via Getty/Paras Griffin)

The news of his death comes as a shock to many, as it comes after the deaths of two other Memphis rappers, Young Dolph and Snootie Wild. Young Dolph was killed in November 2021, and Snootie Wild was shot dead earlier this year in February while in Houston.

The hip-hop community mourns several other rappers who have lost their lives due to violent crimes, such as Migos' Takeoff, Sidhu Moose Wala, and Trouble.

Poll : 0 votes