What is Gucci Mane's wife's age? All about his kids as rapper's set to welcome his second child

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir are ready to welcome their second child. The latter revealed the good news on social media by sharing a video where she breaks the news about her pregnancy to the rapper by showing him a positive test while he is in bed. The caption reads,

“Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With.”

Keyshia shared a few pictures of her baby bump from when she was nine months pregnant, hinting that she wants to become a mother again.

About Gucci Mane’s wife: Age, career, and more

Born on January 10, 1985, Keyshia Ka’Oir is 37 years old popular model, actress, and businesswoman. Her siblings include three brothers, and her family shifted to Florida, USA, when she was 17.

She started her career as a stylist for celebrities and tried her luck in modeling after being cast as the jealous ex-wife Lisa in Timbaland & Drake’s mini-movie and music video Say Something. She then continued to appear in music videos and magazine covers and won the 2010 XXL Magazine Model of the Year.

Keyshia Ka'oir is a model, actress, and businesswoman (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Keyshia developed an interest in becoming an entrepreneur and released many bright-colored lipsticks alongside her cosmetic company Ka’oir Cosmetics. The brand has gained recognition for its makeup colors and is also used by many celebrities.

She also launched Ka’oir glitzsticks, nail lacquers, lip gloss, and other makeup accessories. Her company also signed endorsement deals with stars like Trina, Snooki, and Teyana Taylor. Moreover, on multiple occasions, she has showcased her support for an increase in breast cancer awareness.

Despite being a well-known personality, she does not have a Wikipedia page, because of which detailed information about her remains unavailable.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir’s relationship timeline

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir first met when Mane spotted her on magazine covers. She was featured in one of Mane’s music videos, and they got romantically linked to each other soon after.

However, Mane was later arrested on charges of possession of illegal firearms. He was released in May 2016 and proposed to Keyshia in November the same year during an Atlanta Hawks game. They tied the knot in October 2017, and the wedding was attended by celebrities like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, and many more.

They welcomed their first son, Ice Davis, in December 2020. The pair celebrated his first birthday last year in December. Additionally, they shared pictures and videos of Davis, where he was smiling while surrounded by ornate Cocomelon-themed décor, along with personalized coloring books, decorated cookies and candy, and a three-tier cake.

Gucci Mane is a famous rapper and record executive. He released his first album, Trap House, in 2005, followed by two more albums, Hard to Kill and Back to the Trap House, in 2006 and 2007.

