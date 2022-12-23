What happened to Big Scarr? Tributes pour in as 1017 Records rapper reportedly passes away at 32

American rapper Big Scarr recently passed away at the age of 22. His cause of death is yet to be revealed since the local authorities have not reported anything. However, numerous sources have hinted that he died from a drug overdose.

The news went viral on Thursday, December 22, and the first artist to react to the incident was Gucci Mane, who posted a few pictures of Scarr and wrote:

"This hurt. I'm a miss you @bigscarr."

Several other celebrities, including DJ Akademiks, have also reacted to the same on various social media platforms.

According to his latest Instagram post, he was scheduled to perform at the Key Glock Glockoma tour from March to April 2023. Moreover, Scarr made the announcement stating that tickets were already on sale.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter in the wake of Big Scarr's untimely demise

Also known as Alexander Woods, he was a rising star in the music industry but managed to build a huge fanbase in a short period. As the news of his untimely death surfaced on the internet, Twitter users took to the platform to pay tributes to the rapper:

trace @tracedontmiss forever an iconic interview, RIP Big Scarr forever an iconic interview, RIP Big Scarr 💔 https://t.co/yYgLCyueSN

FRENCHYY !!! @Zoefrench1017 Rip big scarr mood 4L Rip big scarr mood 4L 🚀 https://t.co/UBklS0pOyX

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell 🕊️ damn, RIP Big Scarr … literally one of my favorite rappers to date, this is so sad … too sad🕊️ damn, RIP Big Scarr … literally one of my favorite rappers to date, this is so sad … too sad 😔🕊️

Quitz @Quitzypoo damn rip big scarr, was gonna go to his concert in TX, fav song right here damn rip big scarr, was gonna go to his concert in TX, fav song right here https://t.co/NQXvjz75Ne

ZIP🦇 @UhUhNope2 my all time top 5 RIP Big Scarrmy all time top 5 RIP Big Scarr 😔 my all time top 5 💚 https://t.co/ytBBTs5Hih

Mir @HumbleMir Rip bruh Big scarr Rip bruh Big scarr https://t.co/uLovuH7lVV

Big Scarr's Big Grim Reaper was his first mixtape that reached on top of the Billboard 200

Big Scarr never released a solo album throughout his career. However, he collaborated with other artists on a few albums.

He started his career with the single Make a Play, which was loved by the audiences despite the fact that he was new to the industry. The rapper then joined 1017 Records in 2020 and released another single under the record label, titled SolcyBoyz, in 2021. This was followed by the single's second and third parts.

Big Scarr performing at a concert in Gateway Center Arena (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Big Grim Reaper was Scarr's first mixtape, released in April last year. It reached on top of the Billboard 200. His other hit singles include Frozone, I Would Keep Goin', Traphouse, and Joe Dirt.

Additionally, he made a guest appearance on the album Love Me Like I'm Dead. The rapper also released five compilation albums from 2020 to 2022 – So Icy Summer, So Icy Gang, Vol.1, So Icy Boyz, So Icy Gang: The ReUp, So Icy Boyz 22, and So Icy Boyz: The Finale.

Big Scarr never revealed anything about his parents and was raised under his grandmother's guidance. He had eight siblings. His cousin is Pooh Shiesty, who is also a rapper and is known for his mixtape Shiesty Season alongside singles like Hell Night, Choppa Talk, Monday to Sunday, Twerksum, Neighbors, and more.

Several rappers died from tragic accidents this year

2022 is about to end. However, the year was not as good for the hip-hop industry as it witnessed the demise of some talented artists.

The latest was Takeoff, who was shot dead last month. The incident happened at a bowling alley in Texas, and by the time the cops arrived, the artist was already dead. Before that, a nurse living nearby the hospital also rushed to the spot. Two other individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The list also includes other names such as Young Slo-Be, JayDaYoungan, Rollie Bands, Money Gang Vontae, FBG Cash, Trouble, Hypo, Snootie Wild, and more.

