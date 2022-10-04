“You talking about a talent?”: Cardi B and JT beef explained amid ghostwriting Twitter feud 

Cardi B and JT’s dispute is no longer hidden from the public as they took aim at each other on Twitter. It started with Cardi, who called JT a lapdog, and JT replied by saying “W***er dog!” She stated:

“Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?”

J🫖🪄 @ThegirlJT Cardi B @iamcardib Go fetch Go fetch Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS? twitter.com/iamcardib/stat… Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS? twitter.com/iamcardib/stat…

Cardi B's response to JT (Image via iamcardib/Twitter)

Cardi responded by writing:

“So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a w***er. Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer?”

JT stated that this happened before Cardi B replied and asked her why she called her a lap dog. JT added:

“No you wanted our written!!! For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN s###!!! You know this.”

JT's response to Cardi B (Image via ThegirlJT/Twitter)

Cardi B's reply to JT (Image via iamcardib/Twitter)

As the clash continued, Cardi compared JT’s City Girls collaboration Twerk with the rest of the songs and wrote:

“P wanted me to put me in to your writers cause y'all numbers make him peniees… … My talent speaks for it self tho.”

JT stated that she is not interested in having a beef about a YouTube girl and Cardi B mentioned that she slammed JT on DM a few minutes ago. She added that JT did not respond at the time and is arguing on the timeline. When Cardi called her an opportunist, JT replied:

“Maybe both our timing off, but how am I an opportunist you called me a lapdog for no f****ng reason make since! But back to the dm’s I go.”

The rapper spoke about her chart stating that Tomorrow was trending at the 9th position on the Billboard Hot 100 and JT’s song Hot S**t was then on the top. She said:

“Hot s**t debuted higher than any song you ever dropped or been on, prison pants. Everybody has good and bad moments but you haven’t had one since what? ACT UP?”

Cardi B's another response to JT (Image via iamcardib/Twitter)

JT responded by saying that girls like her cannot win in this industry and termed everything as politics. She concluded:

“P*e always told us get that s**t out the MUD grind hard I lay down because I get discouraged from all these labels paying for every mother f****ng thing. So don’t talk to me about no charts! NONE OF YALL! I done been in rooms with the top [writers] & told them they s**t wack the same [writers] that quick to drag female rappers oh I wrote this & that! This s**t actually embarrassing & Sad.”

Reason for Cardi B and JT’s beef remains unclear

The causes leading to Cardi B and JT’s online feud remain unclear. However, it began at a time when Cardi was celebrating her victory following the debut of GloRilla in the 9th position of the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaboration, Tomorrow 2.

Cardi B and JT's feud emerged from a tweet made by Cardi's fan (Images via Kevin Winter/Getty Images and thegirljt/Instagram)

A user showcased his support for GloRilla and Cardi with reference to Nicki Minaj’s Queen Mix of Super Freaky Girl. The tweet stated:

“JT Akbar, BIA & Katie bandz after seeing Glorilla get a top 10 hit without doing all the d**k riding and extra s**t”

JT replied by stating that she has been doing remixes for a long time but never made it to the charts. She added that she sings word for word, helping to push the original songs as intended. She wrote:

“Congratulations Glo & stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX”

Cardi B then retweeted Chart Data’s victory for being in the top 10 on the Hot 100 for six years. One of Cardi’s fans slammed JT for not mentioning her name and she responded by stating that Cardi has been having top 10’s in all these years and she has always congratulated her. She added:

“I’ve been ignoring y’all but y’all are hella annoying, move round & get off my D**K thank YOU!”

A user mentioned that Nicki Minaj was the reason behind everything but JT replied that the accusation was wrong. Cardi then wrote, "lapdog," and the feud continued from there.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far