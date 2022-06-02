Fendi x A.S. Roma football team collaboration: Everything we know so far

The Italian luxury label, Fendi has collaborated with the professional football club, Associazione Sportiva Roma, aka A.S. Roma. The Italian fashion and sports aces will collaborate for two years, bringing together two Rome-based institutions.

A.S. Roma team took to its official Twitter handle, @officialASRoma, to announce the collaboration with the Italian luxury house on June 1, 2022, as they captioned the post,

"The prestigious world-famous maison, based in the capital, will provide an official wardrobe to First Team players for the next two seasons."

Followed by the announcement, the team also made an official press release to discuss their partnership with the Italian luxury brand.

#ASRoma 🤝 @Fendi



La prestigiosa maison di fama mondiale, con sede nella Capitale, fornirà un guardaroba ufficiale ai giocatori della Prima Squadra per le prossime due stagioni La prestigiosa maison di fama mondiale, con sede nella Capitale, fornirà un guardaroba ufficiale ai giocatori della Prima Squadra per le prossime due stagioni #ASRoma 🤝 @FendiLa prestigiosa maison di fama mondiale, con sede nella Capitale, fornirà un guardaroba ufficiale ai giocatori della Prima Squadra per le prossime due stagioni 👔 https://t.co/WAI1YVtJNr

More about the debut of Fendi x A.S. Roma's two-year partnership

Debut of Fendi x A.S. Roma's two-year partnership (Image via @asroma/ Instagram)

Following a successful collaboration with Versace for the Fendace collection, Fendi is returning with another successful venture that will please all the enthusiasts of this brand. Fendi will be dressing the first-team players from A.S. Roma soccer team starting from the 2022-23 season and continuing until the following 2023-24 session.

The official wardrobe for the A.S. Roma, aka I Giallorossi, will be provided by the world-renowned fashion house, and it will be worn by the team in European and Italian competitions as well as in the upcoming campaigns. In the aforementioned press release, Serge Brunschwig, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Fendi, said,

“This unprecedented partnership between FENDI and AS Roma originated from the common values and origins we share, celebrating the city of Rome and two firms that were founded here, one shortly after the other; FENDI in 1925 and AS Roma in 1927.”

In the same press release, Pietro Berardi, Chief Executive Officer of A.S. Roma, also commented upon the unique partnership,

“This partnership is another step from the Club towards international excellence, while maintaining a unique sense of Roman heritage. What FENDI and AS Roma represent together for the city of Rome, its history and traditions, speaks for itself - and was the main driver of the unique partnership we have created.”

Fendi @Fendi #Fendi is delighted to announce an exclusive two-year partnership with the Italian football club @OfficialASRoma . Fendi will provide an official wardrobe to be worn as the team travel to compete in both Italian and European competitions over the coming campaigns. #Fendi is delighted to announce an exclusive two-year partnership with the Italian football club @OfficialASRoma. Fendi will provide an official wardrobe to be worn as the team travel to compete in both Italian and European competitions over the coming campaigns. https://t.co/2kRgKQ5o3i

Not only this, the professional football club, A.S. Roma, also revealed that the first drop under the partnership will be designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Menswear and Accessories. Talking about the inspiration behind the first drop, Venturini commented in the press release,

“The idea within this collaboration is to reinterpret FENDI’s and AS Roma’s codes and values creating a meeting point between the sports and fashion world through a common denominator, Roman roots and a strong link to the Eternal City."

The first drop consists of a range of casual and formal looks for the first-team players that is an integration of the renowned codes of innovation and tradition of Fendi. The Venturiri collection is created with an emphasis to quality and craftsmanship, as the A.S. Roma heritage is combined with futuristic designs.

The first collection from the partnership of the Rome-based institutions are set to be in the palette and dil rouge of dark blue, which is accented with the iconic red and yellow colors of both the I Giallorossi club and its city, Italy.

The dark blue color of the first drip marks the symbol of sophistication and elegance. The pieces from the collection are all made in Italy using high-quality materials.

The physical version of the collection will be presented in the beginning of the Italian season of 2022-23, with the official launch to the public being scheduled for the later dates of August 2022. Prices and an official release date for the collection haven't been revealed by the involved labels, as of now.

