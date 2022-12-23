How old is Enchanting? Age and more explored as fans express concern for rapper in wake of Big Scarr's death

American rapper Enchanting paid tribute to Big Scarr after news of his death went viral over the internet.

On December 22, 2022, media outlet The Shaderoom reported Big Scarr's passing. The news was later confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane, with whose record label, 1017 Records, Scarr was signed to.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gucci Mane shared a series of pictures featuring Big Scarr and paid tribute to him.

After the news started circulating online, Big Scarr's 24-year-old co-label mate Enchanting also paid tribute to the rapper via her Instagram story:

"Ion wanna talk. Sorry if I don't answer. I just can't.

In another Instagram story, she further wrote:

"I can't take it bro please just leave me alone I ain't never felt like this."

As of writing, it is unknown how or when Big Scarr died. No information has been received from the police or any other related authorities as the investigation is currently ongoing.

Rapper Enchanting revealed that pursuing music was not a first choice of hers

Born on October 9, 1998, Enchanting is a native of Fort Worth, Texas. As per her website, she began pursuing music at the age of 18. After her high school graduation, the budding artist recorded "a little mixtape" called Love & Drugs, which made her career prominent in the music industry.

The tape was recorded in the rapper's current recording style, which is less lax and forward-thinking. According to her website, she stated that she sounded like a "little baby." However, her tape received a positive response, after which Enchanting's friends encouraged her to keep pursuing music.

Describing her music style as "Trap-n-Blues," the rapper stated:

“I had to get comfortable with my voice. Staying in the studio and constantly recording, it helps me find the style I can be good at.”

In an interview with Essence, the rapper revealed that pursuing music was not really her first choice in her teens:

“I went through a phase of doing absolutely everything. Like, I was a cheerleader, I was into sports at one point. I was doing hair at one point, I tried to do nails.”

However, things began to change when she came to know of a studio via a mutual friend who knew she could sing. The rapper revealed she did not post her singing videos till later in high school.

On her website, she also stated that her music is something everybody can relate to:

“Other people can relate to the things I say. I might help somebody through any situation, they can listen to me and find peace.”

As for her tribute to Big Scarr, the rapper posted a video on her Instagram story where she and the late rapper were seen hugging each other, writing she would do "anything" to hug her one more time.

In another slide, the rapper posted Scarr's picture and called him her "best friend" and that she would do anything for him. The 24-year-old also shared a picture of the duo at a party.

"Prayers up for their camp": Twitter users show concern over Enchanting's health as they pay tribute to Big Scarr

After Enchanting and Gucci Mane revealed that Big Scarr passed away at the age of 22, Twitteratis began expressing concern for the rappers' well-being. Users also paid tribute to the Memphis-born rapper.

In addition, several other artists like Renni Rucci, YouTuber DJ Akademiks, Key Glock, etc., also paid tribute to Big Scarr.

