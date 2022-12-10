"Avengers flick length album": Gucci Mane 80 songs album takes internet by storm

American rapper Gucci Mane released his album So Icy Boyz: The Finale on Thursday, with 80 songs. The artist released the project less than two months after his former album, So Icy Boyz 22. The new album is produced by Grammy-winning producer Zaytoven.

The album features 4-disc projects and runs for 3 hours and 51 minutes. It features tracks including Hot Winter Freestyle featuring Lil TJay, and JandG with Jeremih. It also consists of his past tracks from 2017, including Met Gala featuring Offset, Sh*t Crazy with Big30, and Poppin with BigWalkDog from last year on the album.

Gucci Mane @gucci1017 SO ICY BOYZ THE FINALE link in bio 🥶 SO ICY BOYZ THE FINALE link in bio 🥶 https://t.co/G2SQyWLX54

Gucci Mane has also featured the late rapper Takeoff in his song, Letter to Takeoff.

Additionally, the album features artists signed to 1017, including KATO2x, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett, and TLE Cinco. It also features contributions by Lil Baby, Jeremih, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, Offset, Quavo, and OJ Da Juiceman, among other artists.

The album is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

First Class 🏁 @1DJFirstClass 🏾🕊️ Gucci Mane Writes A “Letter To Takeoff” In New Visual🏾🕊️ Gucci Mane Writes A “Letter To Takeoff” In New Visual 🙏🏾🕊️ https://t.co/n9EmUuSuym

Gucci Mane's new album is garnering funny reactions from netizens

Shortly after the release of his album, fans reacted to the length of the artist's new album, with him releasing 80 tracks in one go. Some pointed out that the album is as lengthy as Marvel's Avenger movies and The Titanic.

Pétty GôD 😇 @ARob4u i scrolled through that So Icy Boyz album and thought I was trippin 🤣 Gucci a wild man for droppin an 80 song project i scrolled through that So Icy Boyz album and thought I was trippin 🤣 Gucci a wild man for droppin an 80 song project 😭

jordybuggin @bugginjordy T! (🍊out now) @vioIent do yourself a favor and go look at that new Gucci Mane album do yourself a favor and go look at that new Gucci Mane album 💀 Yea idk who approved a Gucci Mane album w 80 songs on it but man twitter.com/vioient/status… Yea idk who approved a Gucci Mane album w 80 songs on it but man twitter.com/vioient/status…

Croc @Croc88413892 we eating fr I though Anuel dropping 33 songs was crazy but this man Gucci just dropped 80we eating fr I though Anuel dropping 33 songs was crazy but this man Gucci just dropped 80 😭😭 we eating fr

ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ @LAxFLAME Gucci Mane dropped a 80 song album wtf Gucci Mane dropped a 80 song album wtf 😭😭 https://t.co/jby1CbJDIc

Alijah ⁶𓅓🧣 @Drakesoldmore I might be the only person on earth who has finished this 80 track Gucci mane album I might be the only person on earth who has finished this 80 track Gucci mane album https://t.co/Rp4HQHUb2S

More about the artist

First Class 🏁 @1DJFirstClass 🏾🕊️ Gucci Mane Writes A “Letter To Takeoff” In New Visual🏾🕊️ Gucci Mane Writes A “Letter To Takeoff” In New Visual 🙏🏾🕊️ https://t.co/n9EmUuSuym

Gucci Mane, whose original name is Radric Davis, started his career as a record executive. The artist has mentored American record producer Metro Boom, made a mixtape with Future, and signed Migos and Young Thug in 2012. He is known to have fronted a subgenre of trap music with Atlanta-based rappers, including TI and Young Jeezy, in the early 2000s and 2010s.

Mane often referred to as the Avatar of East Atlanta, is famous for being an influential underground rapper of the 2000s. In a 2021 interview with Billboard, Gucci Mane said:

“I never got into music thinking, ‘I’m going to be this rapper and just chase this solo career.’ It was like, ‘Let’s all put our heads together to help [each other].’ It takes a village to do anything. You need that community.”

In 2017, Gucci was sent to prison for two years after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. The artist re-emerged as a healthier version of himself and released several hit projects. Shortly after he was released, Gucci Mane, in an interview with XXL Magazine, said:

“I think my career has been a bunch of ups and downs but I think it’s a resilient comeback story. I’m proud of the person I am now. I am so proud that I went through all this stuff and I am still here.”

Apart from his new album, his recent work includes his 2020 compilation album titled So Icy Summer, followed by the album So Icy Gang Vol. 1, which he released on his label 1017 Records.

Poll : 0 votes