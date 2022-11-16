"Reality feels like a nightmare": Offset issues heartbreaking statement on death of Takeoff

The sudden demise of Takeoff, also known as Kirsnick Khari Ball, on November 1, was considered to be a huge loss for the music industry. Several popular artists have reacted to the incident, and the latest is rapper Offset.

Offset posted a tribute to the late artist on social media on November 15, expressing his grief. The caption read,

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

Offset shared a few pictures and videos where he can be seen hugging Takeoff, swimming together in a pool, and working together. Offset started by saying that the rapper, who was also his first cousin once removed, left him with a pain that was unbearable. He continued,

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time.”

He also wrote,

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Offset concluded by asking for strength for Takeoff’s brothers and family. Offset also changed his Instagram profile picture to Ball’s smiling picture with a small white heart in the corner.

Takeoff was shot three times in the torso and head

Takeoff was shot dead on November 1, 2022, at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. He went to the bowling alley along with 40 others following a private party that ended at around 1 am.

According to reports, Ball was playing a dice game with his uncle Quavo, who was shooting dice. Quavo did not have anything left with him at one point, which made him behave aggressively towards a group of people. Following a reaction from the other side, shots were fired by someone standing near Ball, and both sides continued shooting at each other.

Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley on November 1, 2022 (Image via Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

In between all the chaos, Ball was shot dead, and although Quavo was present during the incident, he was not injured. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place around 2:40 am, and the victim was already dead when the cops arrived.

Two other people were injured and were transported to the hospital in private vehicles. Joshua Washington, Quavo's business associate, and a 23-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. Takeoff was 28 years old at the time of his death.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native started his career by forming a group called Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset as members. Their first project, Juug Season, was released in August 2011, and they became popular for their song, Versace, released in 2013. The group’s first album, Yung Rich Nation, was released in July 2015.

Migos continued their successful journey with albums like Culture, Culture II, and Culture III. Takeoff released only one solo album, The Last Rocket, in October 2018.

