Is Takeoff's funeral available on livestream? Cardi B, Offset, and Quavo spotted for the first time after rapper's death

For the first time since rapper Takeoff's death, Quavo, Offset, and Cardi B were spotted together. The three rappers were seen stepping into an SUV, dressed in all-black outfits, and set off to attend the late rapper's private wake.

Offset and Quavo had a falling out earlier this year, but they have seemed to reconcile their differences (at least for the moment) to attend their family member's wake. They were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses, while Cardi B was dressed in a black dress for the solemn evening.

They were joined by about a dozen more people who were shaking off the stress by smoking or drinking.

Details on Migos rapper Takeoff's funeral

The reunion of the estranged family is one day shy of Takeoff's funeral. Atlanta's State Farm Arena will house more than 20,000 people for his funeral, which has been aptly titled as his 'Celebration of Life' on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 12 pm.

The public memorial was announced by the rapper's family. Fans will be allowed to pay their respects to the artist, but no photography or videography will be permitted. Fans will have to check their phones and cameras at the venue entrance - devices will be checked in with Yondr bags.

Takeoff's family urged fans not to bring flowers and gifts but instead donate what they can to The Rocket Foundation, which was recently established to honor the rapper's "life and legacy." The organization supports programs that save lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

The first cycle of donations will be divided into four ways, including to other groups that work towards the prevention of gun-related violence. Community Justice Action Fund, Live Free, H.O.P.E. Hustlers, and Offenders Alumni Association are some of the organizations included.

Georgian residents were invited to attend the event with free tickets via Ticketmaster, but they sold out quickly. Those who were unable to grab tickets are asked to stay away from the downtown area where the arena is located.

Unfortunately, people will not be able to watch Takeoff's 'Celebration of Life' from home as it will not be streamed live or broadcast to the general public. A Migos spokesperson reported that media members will also be denied entry. However, images from the event will be made public after the funeral.

Fellow musicians from the industry are slated to perform at the 'Celebration of Life' event on Friday. Alicia Keys was rumored to be performing at the event, but a representative denied the rumors, saying she would neither perform nor attend the event.

According to TMZ, Justin Beiber was also slated to perform, having recorded multiple collabs with the Migos and some with Quavo. Beiber is yet to respond to this claim.

Takeoff was shot in the head following a dice game gone wrong in Houston, Texas, on November 1, 2022. His uncle and bandmate, Quavo, was present at the scene. Two other people were shot, but they managed to survive the incident. Takeoff, however, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 28 years old.

