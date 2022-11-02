Is Takeoff related to Quavo? Migos relations explored as rapper is shot dead at 28

Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The unfortunate passing of the 28-year-old rapper Kirshnik Khari Ball, aka Takeoff, has left netizens, including many of his fans, shocked.
Kirshnik Khari Ball (professionally known as Takeoff) co-founded Migos alongside the rappers Quavo (Quavious Marshall) and Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus). Quavo is the late rapper's uncle, and the other Migos member is his cousin. The trio, which was originally known as Polo Club, was formed in 2008.
Takeoff's relations with other members of the hip-hop trio, Migos, explored
Migos was founded in 2008 by Takeoff, his uncle, Quavo and his cousin, Offset. All three members are related by blood and hail from Lawrenceville, Georgia, where Kirshnik Khari Ball was born in 1994. The trio also grew up listening to hip hop, which influenced their early careers.
One of Migos' first breakout hits came in 2013 in the form of Versace, which peaked at 99 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following the success of the single, the trio released No Label II in 2014, preceded by albums from their Culture trilogy between 2016 and 2021.
In 2022, rumors of a rift between the trio began to circulate, with Offset splitting up due to a personal feud. As a result, Migos reportedly formed a duo, with Ball and his uncle, Quavo, serving as active members.
Ball shot dead in Houston while his uncle, Quavious Marshall, escaped unscathed
Takeoff, also known as Kirshnik Khari Ball, was gunned down on November 1, 2022, at the bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling, in Houston, Texas. According to TMZ's report, Ball was playing dice with Quavo when an argument broke out, killing the artist.
The 28-year-old American rapper was pronounced dead on the spot, while his uncle Quavious Marshall escaped unharmed. The rapper was dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants, as seen in his most recent Instagram story, which he posted a few hours before the shoot. Pictures of a lifeless man lying on the floor were leaked online, along with similar descriptions and clothing.
At the same, a video featuring Quavo knelt over what presumably was his nephew's body also made rounds on the internet. The video featured rapper asking for help.
The Houston Police Department initially reported that two victims had been taken to the hospital. The identity of the deceased victim, however, was later confirmed to the Associated Press by the rapper's representatives as Kirshnik Khari Ball.
The demise has been shocking for almost anyone on the internet as personalities like Jake Paul, Cole Bennett, Adin Ross, and many more reacted to the news.
Here are some of the reactions from netizens to the news of Kirshnik Khari Ball's untimely death:
Ball's untimely death has undoubtedly been a setback for the music industry and rapper's fans all over the world.