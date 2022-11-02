Is Takeoff related to Quavo? Migos relations explored as rapper is shot dead at 28

Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The unfortunate passing of the 28-year-old rapper Kirshnik Khari Ball, aka Takeoff, has left netizens, including many of his fans, shocked.

Kirshnik Khari Ball (professionally known as Takeoff) co-founded Migos alongside the rappers Quavo (Quavious Marshall) and Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus). Quavo is the late rapper's uncle, and the other Migos member is his cousin. The trio, which was originally known as Polo Club, was formed in 2008.

Takeoff's relations with other members of the hip-hop trio, Migos, explored

Migos was founded in 2008 by Takeoff, his uncle, Quavo and his cousin, Offset. All three members are related by blood and hail from Lawrenceville, Georgia, where Kirshnik Khari Ball was born in 1994. The trio also grew up listening to hip hop, which influenced their early careers.

One of Migos' first breakout hits came in 2013 in the form of Versace, which peaked at 99 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following the success of the single, the trio released No Label II in 2014, preceded by albums from their Culture trilogy between 2016 and 2021.

In 2022, rumors of a rift between the trio began to circulate, with Offset splitting up due to a personal feud. As a result, Migos reportedly formed a duo, with Ball and his uncle, Quavo, serving as active members.

Ball shot dead in Houston while his uncle, Quavious Marshall, escaped unscathed

The 28-year-old American rapper posted a story on his Instagram a few hours before the shooting, which claimed his life (Image via Instagram/yrntakeoff)

Takeoff, also known as Kirshnik Khari Ball, was gunned down on November 1, 2022, at the bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling, in Houston, Texas. According to TMZ's report, Ball was playing dice with Quavo when an argument broke out, killing the artist.

The 28-year-old American rapper was pronounced dead on the spot, while his uncle Quavious Marshall escaped unharmed. The rapper was dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants, as seen in his most recent Instagram story, which he posted a few hours before the shoot. Pictures of a lifeless man lying on the floor were leaked online, along with similar descriptions and clothing.

At the same, a video featuring Quavo knelt over what presumably was his nephew's body also made rounds on the internet. The video featured rapper asking for help.

The Houston Police Department initially reported that two victims had been taken to the hospital. The identity of the deceased victim, however, was later confirmed to the Associated Press by the rapper's representatives as Kirshnik Khari Ball.

The demise has been shocking for almost anyone on the internet as personalities like Jake Paul, Cole Bennett, Adin Ross, and many more reacted to the news.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens to the news of Kirshnik Khari Ball's untimely death:

adin @adinross Rest in peace to takeoff I just spoke to him too … I’m in shock right now, I can’t believe it. I pray to god it’s fake. This shit just isn’t fair bro wtf Rest in peace to takeoff I just spoke to him too … I’m in shock right now, I can’t believe it. I pray to god it’s fake. This shit just isn’t fair bro wtf

Jake Paul @jakepaul Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF. Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF.

Jake Paul @jakepaul To all the youth…put down the guns and pick up some boxing gloves to settle your differences. Violence is not the answer. To all the youth…put down the guns and pick up some boxing gloves to settle your differences. Violence is not the answer.

Lloydbanks @Lloydbanks 🏽 my condolences to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. Rest In Peace Takeoff🏽 my condolencesto his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏽 my condolences 💐 to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. https://t.co/lNqkkNzzAx

Mula @youngmoney Rest peacefully Takeoff Rest peacefully Takeoff 😢

First Class 🏁 @1DJFirstClass REST IN PARADISE TAKEOFF!!!! FUCK MAN!! THIS SHIT JUST HIT HARD AND IM TRYNA GRASP WORDS TO SAY BUT I CAN’T!!!!! REST IN PARADISE TAKEOFF!!!! FUCK MAN!! THIS SHIT JUST HIT HARD AND IM TRYNA GRASP WORDS TO SAY BUT I CAN’T!!!!! https://t.co/rb5GrByV8V

Reagan Skiliberg @skiliberg X got killed over a bike and a Louis bag, Pop got killed over a watch & a chain, Pb got killed over a chain eating waffles and now Takeoff got killed a game of dice.

I hate everything about this world, i wanna fucking throw up. Rest easy Takeoff.

Praying for Quavo & Offset. X got killed over a bike and a Louis bag, Pop got killed over a watch & a chain, Pb got killed over a chain eating waffles and now Takeoff got killed a game of dice.I hate everything about this world, i wanna fucking throw up. Rest easy Takeoff.Praying for Quavo & Offset. https://t.co/eCOOLLiphR

juice wayne @visecs Takeoff, man...

Offset lost a brother he'll never get to fix things with.

For nothing.

Quavo lost his nephew.

For nothing.

Rap lost a good one.

For nothing.

All this bloodshed.

For nothing.

It'll never make sense.

Never ever.

Rest in Peace.

Prayers to the family of the fallen. Takeoff, man...Offset lost a brother he'll never get to fix things with.For nothing.Quavo lost his nephew.For nothing.Rap lost a good one.For nothing.All this bloodshed.For nothing.It'll never make sense.Never ever.Rest in Peace.Prayers to the family of the fallen. https://t.co/6l4PUO2wp1

INSTA: @gossipofthecitytea @GOTCITYTEA Offset and takeoff were on good terms before he passed just in case someone tries to run the other narrative today. Offset and takeoff were on good terms before he passed just in case someone tries to run the other narrative today.

IG: @MilagroGramz @MilagroGramz__ It’s a lot of insensitive shit being said on these apps.



RIP Takeoff!



He didn’t deserve to die and nothing he did is the reason why he lost his life.



Fuck yo think piece hoe. It’s a lot of insensitive shit being said on these apps. RIP Takeoff!He didn’t deserve to die and nothing he did is the reason why he lost his life. Fuck yo think piece hoe.

DES @331DES DES @331DES still aint over this silhouette shot I took of the Migos at Donda 2 show still aint over this silhouette shot I took of the Migos at Donda 2 show https://t.co/PXaNBNI8Vl RIP Takeoff man. One of my favorite moments I got the chance to capture and now it’ll only have more meaning to me. Rest easy bruh. twitter.com/331des/status/… RIP Takeoff man. One of my favorite moments I got the chance to capture and now it’ll only have more meaning to me. Rest easy bruh. twitter.com/331des/status/…

ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ @LAxFLAME Anyone sharing the takeoff video is fuckin sick Anyone sharing the takeoff video is fuckin sick

Dominique Jackson @Hoodplugcomedy2 Me after hearing Quavo yelling out Takeoff name in tears is really sad: Me after hearing Quavo yelling out Takeoff name in tears is really sad: https://t.co/uBD1qwsOYj

Ibrahim H. @KingOfQueenz RIP to Takeoff and prayers up to his family and friends. Shit is just heartbreaking manRIP to Takeoff and prayers up to his family and friends. Shit is just heartbreaking man 💔 RIP to Takeoff and prayers up to his family and friends.

Álvarez¹⁹ @19Alvarez_ changed the game forever. rest in peace Takeoff. 🕊️ changed the game forever. rest in peace Takeoff. 🕊️ https://t.co/5Z70fPsI9i

Ball's untimely death has undoubtedly been a setback for the music industry and rapper's fans all over the world.

