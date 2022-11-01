"You can hear Quavo shouting his name": Internet admonishes sharing Takeoff video as Migos rapper is shot dead over dice game

Takeoff from the Migos trio was reportedly shot dead in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, November 1. The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting that broke out over a dice game in a bowling alley. He was 28.
Earlier that night, photos on social media showed the rapper wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans. Videos of a man lying on the floor motionless, matching the above description, stormed the internet. Images of Migos member Quavo kneeling over his nephew's body and shouting for help have also made the rounds.
Horrific videos and images documenting the moments before the shooting are being circulated all over social media. One user, @MutimuFrancis, pointed out that Quavo can be heard shouting his nephew's name.
The fatal incident went down at around 2:30 am on Tuesday. Law enforcement received a call about a man shot in the head outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.
Takeoff, along with his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset, formed the legendary hip-hop trio Migos.
Netizen's chastize those who share videos of Takeoff's death
Takeoff was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a fight that broke out over a dice game. The game incited a shooting, and the Migos rapper was caught in the fire. Videos following the shooting, where Quavo, the victim's uncle, is seen kneeling over a body shouting out his name, have made it to the internet.
Though the video is unclear, it is reported that the man lying motionless on the floor is the 28-year-old rapper.
The circulation of this video and images similar to them have been criticized by netizens. They claim it is an unfortunate loss, but sharing this type of content is disrespectful and relays the message that "death is entertaining." They further admonish the desensitization of death and other horrific content social media promotes.
More about Takeoff, the Migos rapper
The Migos founder was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people who were present at the scene were also shot but remain unharmed. Quavo, who was also present, remained unharmed.
The rapper was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1994. He started rapping at a very young age and was instrumental in convincing his uncle, Quavo, in forming the rap trio. Migos debuted in 2008, and they've been a chart-topping group ever since, changing the rap game.
Takeoff's most recent record was released as a duo with Quavo, calling themselves Unc & Phew. They had just released their latest music video, Messy, hours before his untimely death.
The rapper is remembered as unproblematic, and it was reported that he was not involved in the argument that eventually led to his death. The law enforcement agency that responded to the call said that there were about 40 people present at the scene. The perpetrator is yet to be identified.