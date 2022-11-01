"You can hear Quavo shouting his name": Internet admonishes sharing Takeoff video as Migos rapper is shot dead over dice game

Takeoff from the Migos trio was reportedly shot dead in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, November 1. The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting that broke out over a dice game in a bowling alley. He was 28.

Rapper Khari Ball known as Takeoff shot dead (Image via Getty/Unknonw)

Earlier that night, photos on social media showed the rapper wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans. Videos of a man lying on the floor motionless, matching the above description, stormed the internet. Images of Migos member Quavo kneeling over his nephew's body and shouting for help have also made the rounds.

Horrific videos and images documenting the moments before the shooting are being circulated all over social media. One user, @MutimuFrancis, pointed out that Quavo can be heard shouting his nephew's name.

Mutimu @MutimuFrancis @Axzulll You can hear Quavo shouting his name @Axzulll You can hear Quavo shouting his name💔💔

The fatal incident went down at around 2:30 am on Tuesday. Law enforcement received a call about a man shot in the head outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

Takeoff, along with his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset, formed the legendary hip-hop trio Migos.

Netizen's chastize those who share videos of Takeoff's death

Henry Joseph-Grant @speirin



Just logged in, saw a video of Takeoff from



Disrespectful. All these serial killer Why do people feel the need to share videos of people whilst they’re dying?Just logged in, saw a video of Takeoff from @Migos lying on the floor after being shot.Disrespectful. All these serial killer @netflix series are making people think death is entertainment. It’s not. Why do people feel the need to share videos of people whilst they’re dying?Just logged in, saw a video of Takeoff from @Migos lying on the floor after being shot. Disrespectful. All these serial killer @netflix series are making people think death is entertainment. It’s not.

Takeoff was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a fight that broke out over a dice game. The game incited a shooting, and the Migos rapper was caught in the fire. Videos following the shooting, where Quavo, the victim's uncle, is seen kneeling over a body shouting out his name, have made it to the internet.

Though the video is unclear, it is reported that the man lying motionless on the floor is the 28-year-old rapper.

The circulation of this video and images similar to them have been criticized by netizens. They claim it is an unfortunate loss, but sharing this type of content is disrespectful and relays the message that "death is entertaining." They further admonish the desensitization of death and other horrific content social media promotes.

Pete g @Peteg37007624 @teqqzszn Bro all these people filming they couldn’t even call for help like wtf @teqqzszn Bro all these people filming they couldn’t even call for help like wtf

TT..✨ @justask_tyra Why tf y’all record ppl after they’ve been shot?! Why record someone’s last moments on Earth & post it online for their families to see? Y’all are some SICK & DISTURBED individuals! I pray that video gets deleted & y’all accounts get banned.



Sending prayers to Takeoff’s family! Why tf y’all record ppl after they’ve been shot?! Why record someone’s last moments on Earth & post it online for their families to see? Y’all are some SICK & DISTURBED individuals! I pray that video gets deleted & y’all accounts get banned. Sending prayers to Takeoff’s family!

Blk.unicorn_cosplay @BlkUnicornCos Ppl are insensitive AF. Apparently Takeoff Got shot and some one got video of him laying on the ground smh. He was 28, have some empathy. Now you just got that shit in your phone like a weirdo. Ppl are insensitive AF. Apparently Takeoff Got shot and some one got video of him laying on the ground smh. He was 28, have some empathy. Now you just got that shit in your phone like a weirdo. https://t.co/BsnaztrbOQ

Mich @MichShoxen 🏽‍♀️ OMG. Why would someone take a video of Takeoff lying there after being shot??🏽‍♀️ OMG. Why would someone take a video of Takeoff lying there after being shot??😭🙆🏽‍♀️

Tori Love ♏️ BDAY 🎁🎈🎂10/28 @SweetPetiteTori @Fastmoneyron_ 🤦🏻‍♀️ & I hope there isn’t one showing it happening. @1YoungTakeoff ..why does there have to be a video showing him being physically shot..? & I don’t know? I saw the news a few hrs ago right when it happened. There’s a video but not *OF* it🤦🏻‍♀️ & I hope there isn’t one showing it happening. @Fastmoneyron_ @1YoungTakeoff ..why does there have to be a video showing him being physically shot..? & I don’t know? I saw the news a few hrs ago right when it happened. There’s a video but not *OF* it 😐🤦🏻‍♀️ & I hope there isn’t one showing it happening.

Netizens react to those sharing videos of the unfortunate incident. (image via Twitter)

More about Takeoff, the Migos rapper

The Migos founder was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people who were present at the scene were also shot but remain unharmed. Quavo, who was also present, remained unharmed.

The rapper was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1994. He started rapping at a very young age and was instrumental in convincing his uncle, Quavo, in forming the rap trio. Migos debuted in 2008, and they've been a chart-topping group ever since, changing the rap game.

Migos at the 2018 MET Gala (Image via Getty/unknown)

Takeoff's most recent record was released as a duo with Quavo, calling themselves Unc & Phew. They had just released their latest music video, Messy, hours before his untimely death.

The rapper is remembered as unproblematic, and it was reported that he was not involved in the argument that eventually led to his death. The law enforcement agency that responded to the call said that there were about 40 people present at the scene. The perpetrator is yet to be identified.

Poll : 0 votes