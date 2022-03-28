What is Burna Boy's net worth? Rapper claims he is richer than Wizkid and Davido

On Saturday, March 26, Nigerian singer and rapper Burna Boy (aka Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu) went live on Instagram and bragged about him being richer than compatriots Wizkid and Davido.

Throughout the live session, Ogulu compared his wealth to other artists of Nigerian origin.

The singer and rapper reportedly responded to a comment on his Instagram Live, which stated that Wizkid is richer than him. Replying to the comment, the 30-year-old artist said,

"Wizzy, get money pass you."

he further added:

"No, he don't [sic]."

Another comment stated that Davido made more money from his musical career. Ogulu replied,

"I do know how much everybody makes bro, that's why I'm talking like this, I don't give a fu*ck. And If they do any disrespect then I will expose them because I don't care."

Exploring Burna Boy's estimated fortune

As per Nigerian entertainment portal The 360 Report, Davido is currently worth around $45 million. Meanwhile, the publication pegged Wizkid's fortune at $38 million.

However, The 360 Report's estimation refutes Burna Boy's claims of being richer than Davido and Wizkid combined, as the publication estimates that the singer is worth around $17 million.

It might be plausible that Ogulu is worth less than Wizkid and Davido, as both artists had reportedly entered the entertainment industry before Burna Boy.

While Wizkid has been active since 2001, Davido entered the professional realm around 2009. Contrastingly, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu joined the professional music scene in 2011.

However, Ogulu's claims may be valid, as the artist signed a multi-record deal in 2017 with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records to distribute his music in the United States. Meanwhile, Warner Music Group acquired the contract for international distribution.

Davido and Wizkid had similar deals in 2017, but with only one record label, Sony's RCA.

Following the release of two mixtapes, the artist debuted in August 2013 with his first studio album, LIFE, which ended up selling 40,000 copies in one day.

In the same month, the album reached seventh position on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Ogulu has five albums, two mixtapes, and two EPs as of now.

In 2018, Burna Boy's single Ye was certified Gold by the RIAA. As of now, the Nigerian artist has had most of his success with his 2020 album Twice as Tall, which fetched him the Best World Music Album award at the 63rd Grammys.

Within two weeks of the release of this album, it had the biggest opening amongst all African artists' albums on Apple Music globally. At the time, it also topped the charts of Apple Music in 65 countries, including Nigeria.

Burna Boy has had much success as a singer and rapper over the years. The artist is also the CEO of his entertainment firm Spaceship Entertainment, which is reportedly worth millions.

As per The 360 Report, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu has had multiple brand endorsements like Mortell Cognac and Globalcom, amongst others. While it is not possible to know for certain if Ogulu is worth more than Wizkid and Davido, it is clear that he is one of the richest and most successful artists from Nigeria.

Edited by Saman