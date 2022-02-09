Why is Oxlade trending on Twitter? Nigerian singer's viral video slammed as hypocritical by Tiwa Savage supporters

Nigerian musician Oxlade recently found himself on the Twitter trending page after a private video of him with an unidentified woman surfaced online.

According to local reports, the footage was initially uploaded to Snapchat before being widely circulated on Twitter. The singer reportedly shared the clip with a friend who later published it on social media.

As the video went viral online, several fans hailed the musician for the situation. However, many people drew comparisons between the Away singer’s video and Tiwa Savage’s past situation.

In October 2021, a similar controversial video of Savage had made the rounds on social media. The Nigerian singer revealed that a blackmailer acquired her private video and threatened to publish the clip online while asking for money.

Savage shared that her clip was accidentally published on Snapchat and downloaded by the blackmailer before it was removed. However, she was largely criticized on social media at the time.

🪶🪶🪶 ටղҽلօҍӀҽʂʂβօվ ● @OneJoblessBoy "So what happened was the person did it on Snapchat and he posted the tape by accident and deleted it but someone caught it before he deleted it.



"It's a tiny clip but it's me and it's going to be out there forever. There are probably going to be memes"



- Tiwa Savage "So what happened was the person did it on Snapchat and he posted the tape by accident and deleted it but someone caught it before he deleted it."It's a tiny clip but it's me and it's going to be out there forever. There are probably going to be memes"- Tiwa Savage https://t.co/0R4i07JUdd

In light of the current situation, several social media users dubbed the appreciative remarks for Oxlade’s video as “hypocritical” and pointed out the negative reaction Tiwa Savage received for her video in contrast to the positive and humorous response on the former’s situation:

JayNaija Blogger @JaynaijaBlog



I am lost You guys dragged Tiwa savage, but are hailing OxladeI am lost You guys dragged Tiwa savage, but are hailing Oxlade I am lost 🌚🌚🌚

lifeofbrowny @Holaryeankarcb Human being sha.

When Tiwa savage own showed up, we all crucify her but hailing Oxlade cus na man.

We all should stop promoting nonsense amongst us, and let's call a spade a spade. Human being sha.When Tiwa savage own showed up, we all crucify her but hailing Oxlade cus na man. We all should stop promoting nonsense amongst us, and let's call a spade a spade.

Iba👑 @Iba_Pshow This generation is worse, and our double standard is irritating.

We bashed Tiwa Savage for the same thing we are praising Oxlade for.

Immorality being celebrated because of the performance of the guy.

I’m trying to to understand why Oxlade isn’t chastised for being so careless. This generation is worse, and our double standard is irritating.We bashed Tiwa Savage for the same thing we are praising Oxlade for. Immorality being celebrated because of the performance of the guy. I’m trying to to understand why Oxlade isn’t chastised for being so careless.

IRUNNIA ™ @Irunnia_ "Y'all dragged Tiwa..."



Oya now go and drag Oxlade, nobody is stopping you. "Y'all dragged Tiwa..."Oya now go and drag Oxlade, nobody is stopping you.

As people continue to react to the viral video online, it remains to be seen if either singer will address the situation in the days to come.

Oxlade dropped out of college to pursue a career in music

Oxlade is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and musician (Image via oxladeofficial/Instagram)

Oxlade, aka Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter. He was born on April 22, 1997 in Surulere, Lagos and raised by his father and grandmother.

He attended Lagos State University for two years before dropping out of college to pursue a career in music.

The musician signed a record deal with The Plug Entertainment in 2018 after being approached by A&R executive Bizzle Osikoya. He then performed at a City of David concert and later bagged the opportunity to open for Wizkid at the 2019 Star Boy Fest.

The 24-year-old gained recognition after releasing his song Away on April 13, 2020. Drake shared the song on social media and it ended up getting three million streams in 24 hours.

The track peaked at number 23 on Nigeria's TurnTable Top 50 Yearly Chart and found a place on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Songs of 2020. The singer also released his EP Oxygene through Troniq Music and The Plug Entertainment on March 27, 2020.

He gained further popularity after releasing the independent song DKT, which peaked at number 13 on Billboard's Top Thriller Global Chart. He is also known for his collaborations in Sarkodie’s Non-Living Thing as well as Dolapo and Ms Banks’ Interest.

The latter earned the singer his first Capital XTRA Airplay Chart and UK Afrobeats Singles Chart entry. The musician was also featured in songs like Kolo by Ice Prince and Overdue by Sipho Dlamini for Rhythms of Zamunda.

Also Read Article Continues below

Last year, the musician released his four-track EP Eclipse and also performed Slow Down by Skip Marley for the Grammy web series Reimagined At Home.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Prem Deshpande