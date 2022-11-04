Who is Joshua Washington? Quavo's assistant shot in Houston bowling alley incident that claimed life of Takeoff

Migos rapper Quavo's assistant Joshua Washington was one of two unidentified individuals injured in the shooting where Takeoff, one-third of the group, was gunned down.

TMZ reported that Joshua was injured during the gunfire that resulted from an argument at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. He was immediately transported to a hospital in a private vehicle. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

So sad

A 24-year-old woman was also hit during the incident, but her identity remains unknown. The coroner recently disclosed that Takeoff was shot multiple times in the head and torso. According to the Harris County Medical Examiner, his cause of death was "penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso into his arm."

Everything known about Joshua Washington

Also known as Joshua 'Josh' Washington, he was born between 1998 and 2000. He has been close to Quavo for a long time and has been his assistant for the last few years. In 2021, Quavo revealed that Joshua was earning around $5,000.

According to his social media profile, he is a part of the operations management at Huncho Records. He also calls himself a musician on his Instagram page. Quavo posted a picture in August 2021 where Josh Washington was holding an umbrella over him. The caption stated,

"5k a Day My Asst. A Millionaire!"

While the picture went viral, people estimated that Joshua Washington's net worth might be around $1.8 million. However, different sources say that he might be earning around $20 million to $80 million a year.

Although Joshua Washington has around 13,000 followers on his Instagram page, he has not posted anything so far.

Migos Rapper Takeoff shot dead at a bowling alley

Takeoff was shot dead on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling, in Houston, Texas. The incident happened around 2:30 am, and according to the Houston Police Department, 50 people were present at the time of the incident.

The shooting apparently occurred after a dice game where Quavo was also playing, and his pockets became empty at one point, after which he reacted aggressively with a few people. There was a similar reaction from the other side, after which shots were fired.

Takeoff was shot in between all this, and Quavo was not injured. He helped Takeoff after the shooting, but when the cops arrived at the spot, one of the victims was already dead, and two others were admitted to the hospital.

Takeoff gained recognition as a member of the Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They began their career with a mixtape, Juug Season, released in August 2011. They continued their successful journey with albums like Yung Rich Nation, Culture, Culture II, and Culture III.

