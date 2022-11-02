Julie Powell net worth: Food writer's fortune explored as bestselling author of 'Julie & Julia' dies aged 49

Popular food writer Julie Powell passed away on October 26 at the age of 49. While speaking to the New York Times, her husband Eric Powell stated that she died of cardiac arrest caused by heart arrhythmia at their residence in Olivebridge, New York.

The news was confirmed by Judy Clain, Julie’s email and editor-in-chief of Little, Brown. Speaking to the Associated Press, she said,

“She was a brilliant writer and a daring, original person and she will not be forgotten. We are sending our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved Julie, whether personally or through the deep connections she forged with readers of her memoirs.”

Julie is survived by her husband Eric, brother, and parents.

Julie Powell’s net worth explored

Julie Powell was played by Amy Adams in the 2009 film "Julie & Julia." (Image via Lars Niki/Getty Images)

Julie Powell gained recognition for her 2005 book Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen. The book was based on her blog, the Julie/Julia Project, and a film adaptation titled Julie & Julia was released in 2009. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Powell’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Powell finished her graduation with a double major in theater and creative writing from Amherst College in 1995. She started a blog called the Julie/Julia Project in 2002 while working for the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation at the time. The blog chronicled her attempts for a year to cook recipes from Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Julia Child.

The blog became popular and led to a book deal with Little, Brown, and Company. The resulting book, Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen, led to the 2009 film adaptation by Nora Ephron starring Meryl Streep playing Julia Child and Amy Adams as Powell herself.

However, her blog was criticized by Julia Child, who said that Julie Powell’s attempt to try every recipe from the book was a stunt. The blog received a similar response from other critics like David Kamp, and Keith Phipps.

She received an honorary diploma from Le Cordon Bleu in 2009. Julie’s second book was titled Cleaving: a Story of Marriage, Meat, and Obsession. It spoke about her experience learning about butchering at Fleisher’s butcher shop in Kingston, New York, and the impact of her and her husband’s affairs on their marriage. The book was published in 2009 and received a negative response, where the content of the book was specifically criticized.

Julie Powell then began writing commentary pieces for Salon about the Food Network reality television show, The Julia Child Challenge, in 2022. She married her husband, the editor of Archaeology magazine, Eric Powell, in 1998.

