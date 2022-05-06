Kang Su-yeon reportedly rushed to hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest

Actor Kang Su-yeon, prevalent for her work in films, was rushed to the hospital after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. The 56-year-old actor is currently being treated in the hospital, but there has been no official update regarding her health status. Meanwhile, wishes and prayers have been pouring in from fans who hope that the actor gets well soon.

According to the fire department, as quoted by Naver News, the actor was found collapsed in her home in the Apgujeong neighborhood of Gangnam on May 5. After receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), she was taken to a nearby hospital. There have been reports of the actor having complained of a headache earlier in the day.

As per Allkpop, there have been reports of Kang Soo Yeon being diagnosed with intracerebral hemorrhage, which means that a blood vessel ruptured inside her brain.

About Kang Su-yeon's career

Kang Su-yeon started as an actor when she was young. She even won the Best Actress Award in 1987 for her performance in Kwon-taek’s Korean film The Seed. The award was presented at the 44th Venice International Film Festival. She won another award in 1989 for her performance in Aze, Aze Baraze at the 16th Moscow Film Festival.

She has garnered attention across the world for her performance in films over the years. Her work is celebrated widely in Korea. Some of the actor’s most renowned films include Falling has Wings (1990), The Road to the Racetrack (1991), and Blue in You (1993). It must be noted that the actor also served as the co-executive director of the Busan International Film Festival between 2015 and 2017.

Kang Su-yeon awaits release of Netflix’s

Jung-E

On the workfront, Kang Su-yeon awaits the release of her comeback film Jung-E, which is being produced by streaming giant Netflix. The actress is currently working on her own without support from an agency. The film’s shoot wrapped up earlier this year, and the film is currently undergoing post-production work. Speaking of the status of the project, an official was quoted in the Naver report as saying,

“We are investigating the current situation.”

We hope the actor gets well soon.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee