Dawn Lyn net worth: My Three Sons star's fortune explored amid post-brain surgery struggle

Popular child actress and My Three Sons star Dawn Lyn is currently in a coma after undergoing brain surgery. Lynn's co-stars from My Three Sons, Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole, revealed the news on social media stating that she is fighting to survive. Livingston wrote on Facebook last week,

“Just found out my little TV Sis’, Dawn Lyn (Dodie), is in a coma and fighting for her life. She had surgery recently to remove a brain tumor. Please pray for her to have a swift and full recovery.”

Stanley stated that he took Dawn Lyn out for lunch a few weeks ago and they “had a great time reminiscing about our MTS days.” Livingston continued by saying that Lyn is “one of the nicest human beings” he has ever known. He mentioned in another post that she is unconscious and currently fighting meningitis. He added,

“Her vitals and brain waves are good. The doctors and nurses are aggressively fighting the bacterial infection. They’re optimistic.”

Tina Cole also shared news of Lyn's operation and coma on social media. Lyn’s brother Leif Garrett revealed to TMZ that his sister never wanted anyone to know about the surgery. He said that since it is already out on social media, he would appreciate everyone's understanding that they are going through a difficult time following the demise of their parents and cousin.

Dawn Lyn’s net worth explored

Dawn Lyn is a former child actress (Image via CBS/Getty Images)

Dawn Lyn is a former child actress who has appeared in various TV shows and films from the age of 4 to 15. She gained recognition for her role as Dodie Douglas in the popular sitcom, My Three Sons. According to idolnetworth.com, the 59-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Lyn began her acting career with the 1970 western film, Cry Blood, Apache. She was four years old at the time and she discovered many years later that she portrayed a boy in the film. She was then cast as Prudence Everett in the pilot episode of the ABC show, Nanny and the Professor, in 1969.

Dawn Lyn became famous for her appearance as Dodie Douglas in the sitcom My Three Sons for three seasons. She continued to appear on other TV shows like Adam-12, Emergency!, Marcus Welby, Gunsmoke, and more. She played a major role in the 1971 American western film, Shoot Out.

She auditioned for the role of Regan in the 1973 supernatural horror film The Exorcist but was too young for the role. She has appeared in two more TV shows – Born Free and The Red Hand Gang. She played Moe in the 1974 slasher film, Devil Time Five, and her last onscreen appearance was in an episode of the superhero television series, Wonder Woman, in 1978.

She resided in Avalon, Catalina Island, from 1997 to 2006 and performed live voice acting with the Avalon Community Theater Radio Troupe.

