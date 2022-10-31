Paul Hogan net worth: Crocodile Dundee star's fortune explored as he reveals why he can't move back to his native Australia

Actor Paul Hogan wishes to return to his home in Australia after residing in the US for a long time. However, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, he said that he is unable to return home due to his 24-year-old son, Chance Hogan, whom he shares with ex-wife, actress Linda Kozlowski. He stated,

“I miss the people, the ambiance – and there’s something you just can’t put your finger on, but there’s something about Australia that is friendlier and more laid-back. I’d rather be there, but I have my last child [Chance] who is an American – he only has me, whereas my tribe at home, they’ve all got each other.”

Hogan moved to the U.S. in the 1990s when his ex-wife’s mother was sick with cancer. He told the publication that he has “been homesick for years,” but wants to remain close to his youngest son.

Paul said that he now has 10 grandchildren and all of them are adults. He added that he is the only family his youngest son has right now. He continued,

“All his friends, his band, musician mates, girlfriends, everything – they’re all American. So I’m hanging in there a bit longer but eventually I’ll get back.”

While speaking to Sunrise in 2021, he said that he had rarely left his $4.5 million house in Venice Beach following the pandemic and an increase in homelessness and crime in the area. He said that he was unhappy in LA and could not go back to Australia since there was a rule of strict hotel quarantine.

He reportedly put out a letter outside his property which stated, “This is my house not yours.” He stated in an interview with Today in November 2021 that he was going home for Christmas. However, he once admitted that he enjoys the anonymity he gets in the US, which keeps him in LA, despite feeling "like a kangaroo in a Russian zoo."

Paul Hogan’s net worth explored

Paul Hogan is mostly known for his appearance as the protagonist Michael “Crocodile” Dundee in the Crocodile Dundee film series. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 83-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. He has earned a lot from his career as an actor and comedian all these years.

For his performance in the franchise, he was nominated for an Academy Award and won the Golden Globe Award in the category of Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Paul Hogan accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via John Sciulli/Getty Images)

Paul Hogan was able to earn a huge sum from the Crocodile Dundee series by financing and distributing it outside the traditional movie studio system. The first film’s budget was $8.8 million, which Hogan raised independently and sold the distribution by himself. He reportedly had a 60% ownership stake in the overall profits.

Crocodile Dundee earned around $328 million at the box office, followed by Crocodile Dundee II with $239 million, and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles with $39 million. Considering the overall box office collection, Hogan may have earned around $100 million from all three films.

Paul Hogan’s net worth was initially said to be around $75 million, but it went down following his divorce from Kozlowski in 2014, and a dispute with the Australian Taxation Office. The office claimed that Hogan hid the earnings he made from the Crocodile Dundee franchise using offshore tax shelters.

The tax office served a $150 million bill to him, including fines and interest. However, he won a $5 million judgment against the Australian Crime Commission in 2006 after it was proved that the financial information was acquired illegally. He went to Australia for his mother’s funeral in 2010, but was restricted from leaving the country until he paid the $37.5 million tax bill.

The Australian Commissioner of Taxation, Chris Jordan, announced in 2017 that the problem was settled after Paul Hogan paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes and fines. Hogan later denied the claims and accused Chris of breaking the confidentiality clause of the 2012 agreement.

