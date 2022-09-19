Queen Elizabeth funeral live streaming details: Time, where to watch on TV, and all you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Scotland's Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Following her death, her body was flown back to London via Royal Air Force. On September 14, the Queen's eldest son King Charles III, along with her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry, led the procession to take her coffin to Westminster Hall, where she lay for four days.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10:35 am GMT (5:35 am EST), which is when her coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey. The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 am.

After the funeral, Queen Elizabeth II will be taken to Windsor Castle, where she will be buried at St. George's Chapel alongside her late husband Prince Philip.

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the funeral, which will be aired on numerous TV channels and live streaming platforms all over the world.

The BBC reported that 213 full HD cameras will be used during the funeral along with 14 OB trucks transmitting from 10 locations, and the full broadcast will be sustainably powered by hydrogen and vegetable oil.

Where to watch the funeral on TV?

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be aired live on NBC, CNN, ABC, PBS, and Fox News for viewers in the US. BBC One, BBC News, and Sky News will broadcast the funeral in the United Kingdom. BBC will also host a live feed for viewers around the world.

Live streaming will also be accessible on other online platforms like FuboTV, Sling, and YouTube TV. Those who have a subscription for Peacock, Hulu+ Live TV, and Paramount+ would be able to watch it live. ITV News will also stream the proceedings on YouTube.

The Royal Navy's procession to transport the Queen from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey is expected to start at 10:35 am GMT (5:35 am EST). Once at the Abbey, the funeral is expected to start at 11 am, helmed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Who will be present at the funeral?

Besides members of the royal family, the Queen's funeral will see a number of international guests in attendance. Key among them include US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Members from royal families around the world will also be present for the proceedings.

These guests include King Philippe and Queen Mathilde from Belgium, King Felipe and Queen Letizia from Spain, Queen Margrethe II alongside Crown Prince Frederick and Crown Princess Mary from Denmark, Monaco's Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, and Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

That apart, Prime Minister Liz Truss will also be present alongside former British prime ministers and other government officials.

A quick look at the funeral proceedings

At the start of the ceremony, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the secretary general of the Commonwealth will deliver a speech. This will be followed by a sermon by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

At the end of the state funeral, at around 11:55 am, residents around the nation will maintain a two-minute silence. Heathrow airport will also halt arrivals and departures for 30 minutes.

The funeral service will close at 12 pm with a Reveille, after which the the national anthem and a lament played by Queen Elizabeth's piper will mark the end of funeral proceedings.

After the ceremony at the Abbey, Queen Elizabeth will be taken to Windsor Castle, where a committal service has been planned at St. George's Chapel. At St. George's, she will be laid to rest beside her late husband Prince Philip.

King George VI and the Queen Mother are also buried in the same grounds.

