Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Queen’s royal funeral reception? Couple reportedly ‘uninvited’ at Buckingham Palace state event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not attend Queen Elizabeth II's pre-funeral reception with the royal family as they have allegedly been "uninvited" by Buckingham Palace.

According to The Independent UK, the new developments have reportedly left people close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feeling "baffled." They received an invitation from the palace earlier this week to join the rest of the royal family in greeting world leaders, foreign dignitaries and royals on the evening before the funeral.

As per the Daily Telegraph, it is now being reported that some palace officials have raised their concerns, noting that the event should be limited to working members of the family only.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their posts as senior working members of the British royal family in January 2020, following which the family shifted to the United States.

British journalist and royal reporter Omid Scobie also tweeted on Saturday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been uninvited.

Omid Scobie @scobie UPDATE: A Palace spokesperson has reiterated this morning that Sunday’s state reception is “for working royals only”. No further comment or guidance on why the Sussexes were invited (and now seemingly uninvited). UPDATE: A Palace spokesperson has reiterated this morning that Sunday’s state reception is “for working royals only”. No further comment or guidance on why the Sussexes were invited (and now seemingly uninvited).

The recent news of being "uninvited" to the pre-funeral event reportedly came as a shock to the couple. According to Page Six, a royal source has reported:

“Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them they are uninvited.”

However, another person from the palace has added, via Page Six:

“I’m told they only found out they were uninvited by reading press reports.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first appearance since the death of Queen Elizabeth II while meeting well-wishers and looking through tributes with The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle.

The two also attended the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Inside the hall, the couple waited in line with other members of the family to pay their tributes to the Queen. Meghan Markle deeply curtsied the Queen's coffin as Prince Harry bowed down his head out of respect.

However, Prince Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform and wore his mourning suit with his military medal pinned on it. He was also not allowed to salute the Queen's coffin while his brother Prince William and father King Charles III did so.

Prince Harry also joined Prince William and their other cousins on September 17 to hold a vigil for the monarch for fifteen minutes who is lying-in state at Westminister Hall. The Duke of Sussex was allowed to wear his military uniform at the event.

What will happen at the reception?

The pre-funeral reception, being hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on September 18, will welcome world leaders, dignitaries and other royals ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19.

Guests will be greeted by the King and Queen Consort along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, Anne, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones at Buckingham Palace.

The event will include US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, among others.

Prime Minister Liz Truss will also be in attendance along with Labor party leader Sir Keir Starmer, First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, and First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly attending the funeral on Monday.

