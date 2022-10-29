Who is Berner? Net worth and more explored as rapper makes surprise entry on Wealthiest Rappers list alongside Jay-Z and more

Berner is currently trending on social media as his name has now been included on the Wealthiest Rappers list by former Forbes editor Zack O'Malley Greenburg. The rapper has managed to grab the fourth position on the list with a net worth of $410 million.

His cannabis company, Cookies, which sells 70 marijuana strains alongside 2,000 products related to weed all around the world, has been his major source of income. He also has a 30% stake in the company, which has increased his possibility of becoming a billionaire sometime in the future.

Dre Lockhart  @TheRealDreShow



Jay-Z // $1.4 Billion

Diddy // $1 Billion

Ye // $500 Million

Berner // $410 Million

CRPYCRS/INUTIL @fakeaf_ Berner is the 4th most wealthiest hip hop artist in 2022 according to Rolling Stone. Only 3 above them are billionaires Hov, Diddy and Kanye. A MEXICAN HIP HOP ARTIST IS TOP 5 RICHEST!!!! Berner is the 4th most wealthiest hip hop artist in 2022 according to Rolling Stone. Only 3 above them are billionaires Hov, Diddy and Kanye. A MEXICAN HIP HOP ARTIST IS TOP 5 RICHEST!!!! 🇲🇽

The list was released on October 28 and the rest of the names include Jay-Z with $1.5 billion, Sean “Diddy” Combs with $1 billion, and Dr. Dre with $400 million.

Berner is a popular rapper and entrepreneur

As a rapper, Berner has released around 40 albums and all of them have been on top of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He is known for being active in the California-based cannabis trade market and is the owner of Cookies.

He started a cannabis club at the age of 18 after meeting Wiz Khalifa and operated it until he was 25 years old. He was also signed by Khalifa under the Taylor Gang.

He then launched a clothing and lifestyle store called Cookies in San Francisco and sold products like lunch bags, duffle bags, and smell-proof backpacks.

Berner is a famous rapper and entrepreneur

He is also linked to the Cookie Family of marijuana geneticists who produce strains common in California like the Girl Scout Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. He was also featured on the cover of Forbes Magazines in August this year.

Born on October 27, 1983, Berner joined the Galileo Academy of Science and Technology but dropped out. His mother worked at an office and his father was a chef at a Mexican restaurant on Fillmore Street.

His family shifted to Arizona when he was 13 and he started battle rapping during high school. His first mixtape, Dirty Sneakers…Plenty Ways to Get It, was released in 2006.

Also known as Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., he formed his label, Bern One Entertainment, in 2007 and released his first album, Track Money & Pack Money.

His solo album Weekend at Tour was released in 2009 alongside four more albums. He joined Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang Records in 2012 and performed on the Under the Influence of Music Tour in 2013.

He collaborated with Cam’ron and released an album, Contraband, in 2015. He released another collaborative album, Drought Season 3, with the late rapper, The Jacka. His next release was a solo album, Hempire, in 2016, and his album Urban Farmer featured lamsu!, The Jacka, Rydah J. Kydle and more.

Berner gained recognition for his single 20 Lights, which reached the 95th position on the Billboard 200 chart. He released another album, El Chivvo, in May 2019.

