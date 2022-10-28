Lil Baby net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he claims Google is inaccurate

During a recent interview with Complex, Lil Baby addressed Google's labeling of his net worth as "incorrect."

Host Speedy Morman questioned the Atlanta-based rapper on how he feels about Google listing his net worth as only $5 million. Morman also referred to the lyrics from the rapper's latest album, It's Only Me, where he makes fun of the incorrect information. The lyrics state,

“Google says my net worth is $5 million, but I got that sh*t in cash.”

Lil Baby stated that he knew nothing about the incorrect information until his son brought it up. He spoke to his son and discovered that one of his classmates researched his father's earnings, which was being shown as $5 million. Morman asked Baby if he was past that figure, and he replied, "Right."

The Grammy-award winning artist also said that nobody on Google's net worth is correct or accurate. He mentioned that he aims to acquire the status that has been attained by a few rappers so far. He added,

“Billionaire is like the max right now for anybody in the world. So, by the time I’m trying to get a billion, if they start being trillionaires, I’m sure I’m gonna want to start being a trillionaire. I’m shooting for the max.”

Lil Baby’s net worth explored

Lil Baby has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a rapper (Image via Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Lil Baby gained recognition after the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing in 2017. That same year, he released three more mixtapes - Harder Than Hard, The Hard Way, and Too Hard.

Baby's debut album in the following year, Harder Than Ever, made him popular among the public and the singles from the album, including Yes Indeed, reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 27-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he has earned a lot from his successful career as a rapper.

Lil Baby collaborated with Gunna and released a mixtape, Drip Harder, in October 2018. One of the singles from the mixtape, Drip Too Hard, reached the fourth position on the Billboard Hot 100. He also appeared on the Adult Swim TV series FishCenter Live in September 2018, released a mixtape called Street Gossip in November 2018, and collaborated with Yung Gravy on a song called Alley Oop, the same year.

The rapper then appeared in the 2019 film How High 2 and collaborated with Future for a single, Out the Mud, which was released the same year. He was featured on DaBaby's song Baby in July 2019 and released a single, Woah, from his second album, My Turn, in November 2019.

Lil Baby's second album, My Turn, which was released in February 2020 featured guest appearances by Gunna, Future, Liz Uzi Vert, and more. He released a single, The Bigger Picture, in June 2020, followed by We Paid. He was featured on Pop Smoke's song For the Night, followed by a collaborative album with Lil Durk, titled The Voice of the Heroes, in June 2021.

The California Breeze rapper also appeared on the single Girls Want Girls from Drake's album Certified Lover Boy in September 2021. In February 2022, he released a collaboration with Nicki Minaj titled Do We Have a Problem?

