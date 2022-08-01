Wiz Khalifa dissed two DJs during live concert in Los Angeles for being 'horrible'

American singer and rapper Wiz Khalifa recently threw a fit at two DJs in Los Angeles for being "horrible." The rapper was performing at the Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles. Wiz recently released his sixth studio album titled Multiverse, and the show was supposed to be a celebratory one. On the receiving end of Wiz Khalifa’s wrath were DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron, who, according to reports, were not playing songs from Wiz Khalifa’s album.

In videos that are being shared online, the rapper can be heard saying:

“B*tch ass n****, if you wanna fight, n**** we can do it,” Wiz says at the start of the video. “Y’all n****s suck, don’t hug me b*tch. Y’all n****s suck, play my new sh*t n****, play it n****, play ‘Bad Ass B*tches.’ Y’all are horrible DJs.”

Black Stone DNA @BlackStoneDNA1 on DJ Mike Danger telling him if he wanna fight they can do it Wiz Khalifaon DJ Mike Danger telling him if he wanna fight they can do it Wiz Khalifa 💩 on DJ Mike Danger telling him if he wanna fight they can do it 😲‼️ https://t.co/kpYt9XVZxl

He went on with his stage-rant, adding:

“I came here tonight to promote for y’all and have a good ass time and have a great time, but you know what I’m not gonna do? I’m not gonna sit here and let these hoe ass n****s act like this sh*t is acceptable. I’m a real ass n**** dawg, my album just came out today. My album just came out today, play my new sh*t dawg.”

The rapper also pushed someone away from him on the stage and said:

“Get out the way, I don’t like you dawg.”

Enraged, the rapper also reportedly took the hats of the two people and threw them into the crowd.

Wiz Khalifa releases new album Multiverse

Earlier this week, Wiz Khalifa released his new album Multiverse on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify. The album lasts for nearly an hour and features appearances from Girl Talk and THEY. Khalifa noted that the aim behind releasing the new album was to come up with something he had not done before.

Stereogum quoted the artist as saying:

“The album kind of took shape on its own, with me just trying to create different moments for myself, whether it be a fun and upbeat moment like ‘Iced Out Necklace’ or a club moment like ‘Bad Ass Bitches’ or, you know, more serous or soulful moments or segues into things that lyrically I can do.”

The artist is promoting the album with his ongoing Vinyl Verse Tour with co-headliner Logic. The tour was announced in April by Wiz Khalifa. The tour will also feature special guests including 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God. The 28-city tour kicked off on July 27 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine and will make stops across the US in Houston, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 2, 2022.

More about the artist

Wiz Khalifa released his debut album in 2006 titled Show and Prove in collaboration with Warner Bros. In 2009, Wiz Khalifa released his second album Deal or No Deal after parting ways with Warner Bros. In 2010, he released the Kush and Orange Juice as a free download, following which, he signed with Atlantic Records.

In 2011, he released his third album, Rolling Papers, and also had the Top 40 singles Roll Up and No Sleep. In 2012, the artist released O.N.I.F.C which was backed by singles including Work Hard, Play Hard and Remember You (featuring the Weeknd).

In 2014, he released his fifth album Blacc Hollywood, backed by the lead single We Dem Boyz. In March 2015, the artist released the famous song See You Again featuring Charlie Puth for the soundtrack of the film Furious 7. The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 non-consecutive weeks

Multiverse is Wiz Khalifa’s sixth studio album. The singer released the album after 2018’s Rolling Paper 2. He has worked on several collaborative albums with Currensy and Juicy J and released popular mixtapes like 2019’s Fly Times, Vol.1: The Good Fly Young and 2020’s Big Pimpin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far